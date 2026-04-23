Love Hibachi served as official catering partner for the SVAIFF LA launch, bringing live teppanyaki cuisine to Hollywood and tech leaders.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Silicon Valley AI Film Festival (SVAIFF) launched its Los Angeles division on April 12, with Love Hibachi , a leading North American mobile teppanyaki catering service, serving as the official catering partner for the high-profile event.The press conference brought together Hollywood creators, AI technologists, investors, and media executives to highlight the expanding intersection of artificial intelligence and cinematic storytelling.Love Hibachi provided live teppanyaki demonstrations, signature flame performances, and premium Japanese cuisine for attendees. Eric Lee, chief executive officer of Love Hibachi, attended the event to represent the brand.Distinguished guests included SVAIFF founder Sing Chang, global executive director Rui (Vanessa) Lu, Los Angeles division CEO Sarah Wang, Hollywood producer Grant Cramer, Arcana Labs COO Guy Ronen, Amino Capital managing partner Larry Li, and Faraday Future communications director John Schilling.Festival organizers also announced the 2026 SVAIFF Awards Ceremony will be held in October at the Dolby Theatre, the venue of the Academy Awards.Love Hibachi is now accepting bookings for Mother's Day and events throughout spring and summer across Southern California, Northern California, and Florida.About SVAIFFThe Silicon Valley AI Film Festival is the world's first international festival focused on AI and film innovation. It received more than 2,000 submissions in its inaugural year.About Love HibachiLove Hibachi specializes in high-end, live teppanyaki experiences for private events, corporate functions, and cultural celebrations.This press release includes references to publicly reported information from the Silicon Valley AI Film Festival. Love Hibachi is not responsible for third-party content or statements.

Silicon Valley AI Film Festival 2026 | Love Hibachi Event Highlight

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