'Let Mom Do Nothing': Private Hibachi Caters to Mother's Day Trend in LA

Love Hibachi to honor 10 deserving moms with free $600 hibachi dinner. Submit a 300-word story by April 30.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother’s Day is just around the corner. While flowers and jewelry have long been the go-to gifts, this year‘s focus is quietly shifting toward “experience” and “effortless celebration.”According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Mother’s Day has consistently ranked among the highest-spending holidays in the U.S., with total annual spending steadily exceeding $30 billion. At the same time, more consumers are choosing experience-based gifts over traditional presents, and many families are opting to celebrate at home — away from crowded restaurants.Riding this trend, Love Hibachi , a private in-home hibachi catering service, has seen a 150% surge in Mother‘s Day bookings compared to last year. Their service model is simple: a chef arrives at your home, handles all the cooking and cleanup, while mom sits back, enjoys the show, and savors a hot meal.“She remembers every one of your birthdays, but you may not recall the last time she truly enjoyed a meal,” said a customer who recently booked the service for Mother’s Day. “This year, I want to give her a night off — no cooking, no cleaning.”To extend this care to more mothers, Love Hibachi is launching its “Honoring Moms” Community Initiative, calling for nominations of 10 ‘Most Deserving Moms’ across Los Angeles.Whether she‘s a devoted community volunteer, a hardworking single mother, a military spouse, or a mom caring for a child with special needs — share her heartwarming story (at least 300 words) to bella@lovehibachi.com.Submission Period: Now through April 30, 2026Complimentary Gift: A $600 in-home hibachi dinner for the nominated moms (including chef service, all ingredients, and live performance)Winner Notification: Early MaySelection: Winners will be selected by Love Hibachi (initial screening by marketing team, final selection by management). Winners will be announced on our official website and social media channels. By submitting a story, participants agree that Love Hibachi may use the content for promotional purposes.Love Hibachi specializes in premium in-home dining and has previously served as a VIP catering sponsor for the Hollywood Film Festival. The brand is committed to serving local communities, one meal at a time.Website: lovehibachi.comSource: National Retail Federation (NRF), historical Mother’s Day spending data

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