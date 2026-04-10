Consilium Staffing Launches Emergency Medicine Division

We want to find what you need, so we can be a partner for you — not just a vendor.” — Jake Raper, Regional Vice President of Client Sales, Emergency Medicine

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consilium Staffing announced today the launch of its Emergency Medicine (EM) Division. This dedicated team continues Consilium’s mission to stabilize critical care environments facing staffing gaps.

The division's launch celebrates years of success in emergency medicine that has grown into a highly specialized team with the provider network and clinical expertise to deliver placements at scale.

A Partner, Not Just a Vendor

Emergency department leaders often want assurance that a locum provider can handle patient volume, adapt to rural or underserved settings, and meet credentialing and rate requirements.

Consilium commits to understanding each client's specific operational needs before presenting a single candidate.

"We want to find what you need, so we can be a partner for you — not just a vendor."

— Jake Raper, Regional Vice President of Client Sales, Emergency Medicine

Consilium works with EM clinicians who desire per diem shifts, part-time work, and even full-time ongoing work. The division’s priority is securing coverage on a timeline that works for both the facility and the provider.

Emergency Medicine Demands a Different Standard

Unlike other specialties, emergency medicine requires ready healthcare professionals 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with little margin for error. High burnout rates and low retention have made these environments chronically vulnerable to staffing gaps.

Consilium's EM Division was built with this reality in mind. From Texas to Alaska, the team places providers with the clinical depth and temperament to thrive in high-acuity, high-autonomy environments.

Additionally, Consilium’s EM division has found steady success placing providers in freestanding emergency rooms (FSERs). This independent ED sector has grown significantly in states like Texas, Florida, and New Mexico.

The popular practice setting provides ample opportunities for EM clinicians to practice more independently.

What’s Next for Emergency Medicine at Consilium

Later this month, EM leadership will attend the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) conference in San Antonio, Texas.

“We’re excited to meet some of our partners face-to-face and deepen our relationships within the emergency medicine community.”

— Anthony Calvin, Regional Vice President of Recruiting, Emergency Medicine

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