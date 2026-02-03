ClearlyRated Awards Consilium Staffing Best of Staffing® in 2026

ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Award for Client Satisfaction ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Award for Talent Satisfaction

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearlyRated awards Consilium Staffing Best of Staffing® in both the Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction categories.

John Moberly, founding partner at Consilium, credits relationship building for these awards. He said, “Other companies focus on the contract. We [Consilium] make it about the relationship because that’s what matters most.”

"It’s an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center. It's a privilege to recognize their achievements."

"Consilium has been great to work with! Friendly, courteous and professional staff. Great communication and responsiveness. Payments have never been an issue." – Francisco, General Practice

"Provides great follow up and awesome customer service. Friendly and professional in their phone calls. Their follow up is to ensure the service was provided to meet my or my Agency's needs." – MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley

Following its sixth consecutive Best of Staffing® recognition, Consilium Staffing continues expanding its services to better serve healthcare professionals nationwide.

About Consilium Staffing

Consilium Staffing is an award-winning locum tenens agency located in Irving, Texas. We're dedicated to building strong, collaborative connections with healthcare facilities and clinicians. As your partner in locum tenens, we go beyond filling temporary needs to help navigate the healthcare landscape through a specialty focus and regional expertise."

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees.

Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

