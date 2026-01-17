Consilium Staffing Marks 15 Years of Supporting Physician Coverage Nationwide

On January 17, 2026, Consilium Staffing marks its 15th year serving healthcare organizations navigating physician shortages and operational strain.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 17, 2026, Consilium Staffing marks its 15th year serving healthcare organizations navigating physician shortages and operational strain.

Founded in 2011, Consilium took an early stance that differentiated it from many national staffing firms. The word consilium means “an advisory body, or council, offering wisdom and guidance.”

The company creates strong partnerships through counsel, focused expertise, and an operational structure that creates true advocates for both healthcare facilities and locum physicians.

Consilium combines a specialty focus with regional expertise. This approach delivers quality matches, faster placements, and fewer gaps for facilities and providers.

Executive Vice President Matt Baade said, “We are proud of what we have built over fifteen years and thankful to all of the healthcare facilities and locum physicians who have trusted us as their partner in locum tenens.”

From the beginning, Consilium was built to serve. “Consilium’s foundation is being purpose-driven with a servant mentality—putting others’ needs above our own,” said Amy Gentile, Division Vice President of Behavioral Health. As one of the company’s six founding partners, Gentile believes Consilium’s servant spirit leads to better outcomes for facilities, providers, and patients.

John Moberly, Founding Partner and Division Vice President of Anesthesia, said, “Other companies focus on the contract, [but] healthcare is about caring for others. We want our doctors and clients to know we care about them.”

Landon Webb, Division Vice President of Government, joined the company in its first year. He said that, in those early years, “we realized that building true relationships was the key to success.”

Over the past 15 years, Consilium has expanded its internal workforce, client base, and service capabilities. The company has seen double-digit growth annually, including more than 20 percent growth in the past year. Company leaders attribute that growth to continued investment in employees.

“Our strength comes from dedicated leaders who truly value their team members,” said Stephan Terrill, Digital Content Director. “We remain committed to investing in people and providing the space they need to grow.”

Webb said, “Our values shine through in how we have trained our employees with truth, honesty, and respect over the years. These values ultimately show up in how teams treat clients and providers.”

Looking ahead, Consilium is positioned for accelerated growth. In 2026, Consilium is expanding its services with an emphasis on Emergency Medicine, Anesthesia, Behavioral Health, and Surgery.

To accommodate its growth, the company will also expand its corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas. Baade said, “Thank you to the good people of Consilium who have worked so hard to create the success we have experienced. We are even more excited about what is to come in 2026 and beyond.”

About Consilium Staffing

Consilium Staffing is a Dallas-based locum tenens staffing agency that connects traveling physicians and advanced practice practitioners with healthcare organizations seeking temporary coverage nationwide.

SOURCE

Consilium Staffing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.