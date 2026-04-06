New Ballot Summary Report Helps HOAs Navigate Secret Voting Requirements

As Florida and California implement stricter secret ballot laws, new technology helps communities prove election fairness without revealing voter identities.

Many of our clients in Florida and California report spending hours sorting through ballots manually and organizing election documents to prove their process was fair. It’s no longer sustainable.” — Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As legislative pressure increases in states like California and Florida to disconnect voter identities from their ballots, HOAs and Condos are facing a transparency challenge - how to prove an election is fair without compromising owner privacy. In response, Ballot Bliss, an online voting platform, has released a new Ballot Summary Report that enables associations to present election outcomes and support compliance with bylaws without ever revealing individual voter choices.

“After an election is over, the pressure to deliver instant, verifiable results begins. Many of our clients in Florida and California report spending hours sorting through ballots manually and organizing election documents to prove their process was fair. It’s no longer sustainable for busy managers and boards,” says Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss. “Our new technology provides a clear record of the election settings, such as whether it was a secret ballot, along with an automatic audit log that tracks who accessed the results and when. It gives our clients an added layer of transparency that would previously take countless hours.”

The new Ballot Summary Report provides associations with the technology necessary for boards to prove an election was fair and that rules were followed without compromising resident anonymity.

Key benefits of the Ballot Summary Report for HOAs and Condos in California and Florida:

-Get a clear record of election settings, including secret ballot status and quorum calculations, to support compliance with state and association bylaws.

-Deliver final outcomes that are completely disconnected from the individual voter.

-Provide communities with complete transparency with an automatic audit log that records who unsealed results and when they were viewed.

-Generate clean visual charts and high-level participation data to help boards and residents understand outcomes.

By automating post-election reporting processes, this new feature enables HOAs and Condos to improve transparency, support compliance with secret ballot laws, and build trust while saving hours of manual admin work. Associations committed to ensuring election integrity can email sales@ballotbliss.com for a free consultation or visit www.ballotbliss.com for more details.

About Ballot Bliss

Ballot Bliss helps organizations of all kinds cast votes and make decisions with ease and confidence. The company is rapidly becoming the platform that associations and other firms turn to for a secure and intuitive solution that transforms the voting experience into something worry-free, and as its namesake promises, blissful. Learn more at www.ballotbliss.com.

Contact:

For media inquiries, contact Ashish Patel at 877.277.7590 or sales@ballotbliss.com.

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