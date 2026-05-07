Ballot Bliss Introduces New Voter Opt-In to Solve Compliance Challenges in Florida & California Community Associations

New voting opt-in feature by Ballot Bliss aims to solve compliance challenges headaches for HOA and Condominium associations in Florida and California.

With the launch of Ballot Bliss’s new voter opt-in feature, we aren’t just saving managers hours of spreadsheet work. We’re giving them the peace of mind that their elections are defensible.” — Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new tool from Ballot Bliss aims to solve compliance headaches for HOAs and Condominiums across California, Florida, and other communities by streamlining the voter opt-in process for online elections.

Tracking electronic voting consent under the strict legal requirements of California Assembly Bill 2159 (AB 2159) and Florida Statute § 720.317 used to mean hours of tedious paperwork. Until now, managers had to manually track who opted in, cross-reference mailing lists, and sort through ballots to identify who didn’t vote to send reminders. This manual work not only drains time but creates massive compliance gaps that could invalidate elections. Without the proper safeguards in place, admins faced the constant risk that digital invites may reach members who hadn’t given their consent. Ballot Bliss eliminates this manual burden and risk by automatically syncing voter preferences with ballot delivery, ensuring secure codes reach the right voters while shielding associations from costly errors.

“Manual opt-in tracking is a challenge from the past that creates unnecessary liability for today’s associations,” says Ashish Patel, CEO and Founder of Ballot Bliss. “With the launch of Ballot Bliss’s new voter opt-in feature, we aren’t just saving managers and election admins hours of spreadsheet work. We’re giving them the peace of mind that their elections are defensible and that it supports compliance with their state statutes or governing documents.”

7 Key benefits of Ballot Bliss’s new voter opt-in feature:

1) Improved compliance - Managers and election admins can require and enforce e-voting opt-in directly in the ballot settings.

2) Accurate ballot delivery - Send ballot invites only to those members who have opted in to electronic voting

3) Security & blocking - Automatically blocks any user from casting a vote if their profile isn’t flagged as having officially opted in.

4) Targeted reminders for increased participation - Maximize turnout by sending ballot reminders only to opted-in members.

5)Separate messaging for general announcements - Managers and election admins can send general announcements before, during, and after an election while ensuring that ballot invites with secure codes are only delivered to those who opted in.

6) Advanced segmentation for announcements - Send relevant announcements based on opt-in status, voting status, locations, or specific distribution groups.

7) Unified vote tracking for paper and electronic ballots - Managers can record votes from residents who requested paper ballots within Ballot Bliss. The system tallies all votes together in one place, which eliminates the need for separate tracking and keeps the community’s records audit-ready.

The new voter opt-in feature is now available and is expected to help associations across the U.S. that have opt-in mandates support compliance, build resident trust, and reduce administrative workload.

Associations committed to creating fair election processes can email sales@ballotbliss.com for a free consultation or visit www.ballotbliss.com for more details.

About Ballot Bliss

Ballot Bliss helps organizations of all kinds cast votes and make decisions with ease and confidence. The company is rapidly becoming the platform that associations and other firms turn to for a secure and intuitive solution that transforms the voting experience into something worry-free, and as its namesake promises, blissful. Learn more at www.ballotbliss.com.

Contact:

For media inquiries, contact Ashish Patel at 877.277.7590 or sales@ballotbliss.com.



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