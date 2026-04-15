BostonSight SCLERAL Expands Fitting Options with New Smaller Diameter Lenses

New FitKit® brings diameter range to 14.5mm – 19.0mm

The smaller diameters are ideal for pediatric patients, smaller corneas or apertures, and individuals who may have difficulty handling larger lenses.” — Karen Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, Chief Innovation and Education Officer

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSighttoday announced the expansion of its BostonSight SCLERAL lens diameter options with the introduction of three new sizes: 14.5mm, 15.0mm, and 15.5mm. The new sizes are available together in a single FitKittrial set and include lenses for both right and left eyes.With this launch, BostonSight SCLERAL now offers a complete diameter range from 14.5mm to 19.0mm. BostonSight SCLERAL’s suite of design features remains consistent across all diameters, allowing practitioners to fit the full range using the same fitting philosophy and ordering process.“Expanding our diameter range allows doctors to truly fit patients of all ages and conditions,” said Karen Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLA, FBCLA, Chief Innovation and Education Officer at BostonSight. “The smaller diameters are ideal for pediatric patients, smaller corneas or apertures, and individuals who may have difficulty handling larger lenses.”“This expanded diameter range gives practitioners ultimate flexibility when fitting BostonSight SCLERAL,” said Laurel Villers, Chief Business Development Officer at BostonSight. “Practitioners have been asking for our proven lens design, but in a smaller form. We’re excited to help them meet the needs of all patients they treat.”About BostonSightBostonSight is a global eye healthcare nonprofit advancing specialty lens care in service of patients and the professionals who care for them. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes via innovative specialty lens designs, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org and www.bostonsightscleral.org

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