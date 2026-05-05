BostonSight Elects Melissa Albonesi to Board of Directors

Melissa Albonesi

What drew me to BostonSight wasn't just the strength of the organization, it was also the clarity of the mission. ” — Melissa Albonesi

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSight announced today the appointment of Melissa Albonesi to the Board of Directors. Ms. Albonesi has deep expertise in the financial services industry, including business development, client engagement, relationship management, and portfolio management.“What drew me to BostonSight wasn't just the strength of the organization, it was also the clarity of the mission,” said Ms. Albonesi. “I'm committed to bringing the same energy I've applied throughout my career to help BostonSight remain a leading specialty lens provider and reach more patients worldwide.”Ms. Albonesi has held positions at First Citizens Wealth, PNC Institutional Asset Management, Russell Investments, and State Street Global Advisors (SSGA). At Russell Investments, she served as Regional Director for institutional sales, partnering strategically with client and retirement advisory committees, treasurers, and CFOs. At SSGA, she held a range of leadership roles across portfolio management, relationship management, and business development, and served as Head of Client Engagement, leading the Americas Client Service Team.“At BostonSight, we are deeply committed to expanding global access to our technology to remove eye healthcare inequality,” said Sara Yost, President and CEO of BostonSight. “Ms. Albonesi’s experience is an important addition to our Board, helping to ensure BostonSight is making sound financial and strategic business decisions as we grow.”Ms. Albonesi holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and an MBA from the Sawyer Business School at Suffolk University. She also holds FINRA Series 7, 63, and 66 licenses.About BostonSightBostonSight is a global eye healthcare nonprofit advancing specialty lens care in service of patients and the professionals who care for them. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes via innovative specialty lens designs, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org

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