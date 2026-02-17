BostonSight Unveils 5-Year Roadmap to Advance Scleral Lens Technology, Research, and Education

Our mission is driven by a simple yet powerful belief: everyone who needs a specialty lens—no matter where they are in the world—should have access to the best care and technology available.” — Sara Yost, President and CEO

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSight today announced a transformative 5-year strategic roadmap aimed at redefining ocular surface treatment through groundbreaking advancements in clinical research, education, and specialty lens technology. The organization has designated key leadership roles to lead initiatives that accelerate innovation and collaboration, with the goal of positively impacting patient lives around the world.Dr. Karen Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, BostonSight’s Chief Innovation and Education Officer and Andrew Heim, Chief Technology Officer, will spearhead BostonSight’s innovation and technology strategy. They will be joined in these initiatives by Chirag Patel, OD, FAAO, Director of Innovative Technologies, and Olga Tomashevskaya, Director of Engineering. BostonSight will seek to partner with scientific, engineering, and clinical communities worldwide to revolutionize the way specialty lens treatment is delivered through innovative platforms, tools, and education.Mr. Heim joined BostonSight in 2025 as the organization’s first CTO, bringing more than 15 years of experience in software and technical development, including nearly a decade of leading high-performing technical teams.“Andrew brings deep expertise in technology as well as a strong understanding of BostonSight’s mission and goals,” said Sara Yost, MBA, BostonSight President and CEO. “He will be dedicated to ensuring that BostonSight stays at the forefront of technological innovation, so we not only meet, but exceed, customer expectations.”Mr. Heim’s focus includes aligning technology with business objectives, enhancing clinical decision-making through artificial intelligence, and ensuring a secure, scalable infrastructure that supports BostonSight’s growing global operations. He will be instrumental in upholding customer and partner trust through rigorous data protection practices and training. In addition, Mr. Heim and Dr. Carrasquillo will partner on leveraging technology to expand the global accessibility of BostonSight’s educational platforms.In addition to being a PROSEProvider, Dr. Patel explores the intersection of patient care with technology. His research of corneo-scleral data has advanced BostonSight’s data-driven scleral lens designs to improve fitting efficiency and effectiveness. In partnership with Ms. Tomashevskaya, Dr. Patel is also developing novel approaches to enhance lens optical properties.“Our mission is driven by a simple yet powerful belief: everyone who needs a specialty lens—no matter where they are in the world—should have access to the best care and technology available,” said Ms. Yost. “By investing in these initiatives and empowering innovative leaders, we are shaping the future of specialty lens technology while supporting practitioners with the knowledge and skills to deliver meaningful change for their patients.”About BostonSightBostonSight is a nonprofit eye healthcare organization that advances the treatment of irregular corneas and ocular surface disease through specialty lenses. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes via innovative specialty lens designs, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.