MEC Violet Mathye leads multi-stakeholder Easter road safety briefing, 3 Apr

Members of the media are invited to attend a high-level Easter road safety briefing to be led by Ms Susani Violet Mathye, the Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety.

Ahead of the anticipated influx of scores of holidaymakers and pilgrims in Limpopo, the briefing will outline the province’s state of readiness during the Easter period, one of the country’s busiest corridors.

In preparation for this peak period, the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety has convened a series of strategic engagements with key stakeholders across multiple sectors to ensure a coordinated and effective approach to road safety and law enforcement.

Stakeholders that have responded positively to this collaboration include the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, Limpopo municipalities, N1 tollgate operator TollCon, bus operator Putco, the taxi industry through SANTACO, as well as the Border Management Authority (BMA), which will oversee heightened activity at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

Against the backdrop of the national road safety theme, “It Begins With Me,” as announced by the Minister of Transport, the department has led stakeholders in pledging to prioritise safety in their operations, both on and off the roads. These efforts aim to promote shared responsibility and ultimately reduce road incidents during this high-traffic period.

The media briefing will provide:

An overview of law enforcement deployment plans

Road safety strategies and interventions

Early observations from Easter traffic movements

Stakeholder commitments and coordinated actions

Media briefing details:

Venue: N1 North, towards Polokwane, Kranskop Toll Plaza

Date: 03 April 2026

Time: 11:00

Enquiries:

Departmental Spokesperson

Ms Mashudu Mabata

Cell: 072 180 4275

Media Relations

Matome Taueatsoala

Cell: 060 980 6340

MEC Spokesperson

Tshifhiwa Dali

Cell: 082 904 0262

Putco Media Liaison Manager

Lindokuhle Xulu

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