OCCC’s TRIO Program Honored Nationally for Advancing Student Success

Left to Right: Dr. Alfred R. Herrera, Crystal Mohammed, Dr. Aaron Brown, President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, Jeffrey Kahlden, and Dr. Melissa Brevetti

OCCC honored for embedding TRIO strategies campus-wide to strengthen student success and advance workforce development in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been named a recipient of the inaugural Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) Award for Institutional Effectiveness, a national honor recognizing colleges that have successfully scaled TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) practices across their campuses to improve student outcomes.“This recognition embodies OCCC’s commitment to building systems that support not just student success, but statewide economic growth,” said Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of Oklahoma City Community College.Supported by ECMC Foundation, the award includes a $10,000 grant and recognizes institutions that have transformed proven TRIO strategies—mentoring, academic coaching, and holistic advising—into institution-wide systems that drive measurable student success. Additionally, OCCC will present at the COE National Convening in September.At OCCC, these TRIO-informed practices are embedded into the college’s core student success model, reaching thousands of students annually through structured academic support, personalized advising, and workforce-aligned learning pathways.“Institutions like Oklahoma Community College exemplify what it means to move from access to impact,” said COE President Kimberly Jones. “By embedding TRIO Student Support Services practices campus-wide, OCCC is improving outcomes for its students and strengthening economic mobility across the Oklahoma City region.OCCC’s approach has delivered strong outcomes, particularly among first-generation and low-income students, including improved retention rates, increased course completion, and expanded transfer and workforce opportunities.More than half of OCCC students are first-generation college students, many balancing work, family responsibilities, and financial barriers. By integrating proactive advising, mentorship, and academic coaching across the institution—not just within a single program—OCCC has created a scalable model that supports persistence, completion, and long-term success.What This Looks Like in ActionAt Oklahoma City Community College, TRIO-informed practices are embedded into the full student journey—not just one program.Students receive proactive advising from the start, ongoing academic coaching and tutoring, and access to mentorship and support networks that help them stay on track. At the same time, OCCC connects students to workforce-aligned pathways, including internships, micro-credentials, and transfer opportunities.The result is a coordinated system that supports persistence, improves completion rates, and prepares students for long-term success.“Our goal was to take the proven TRIO blueprint—mentoring, academic coaching, and proactive advising—and make it the standard for every student at OCCC,” said Crystal Mohamed, Director of TRIO Grant Programs “This work ensures that these life-changing strategies are part of the everyday student experience.”Located in one of the nation’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas, OCCC plays a critical role in advancing workforce readiness and economic development across Oklahoma. Through its focus on micro-credentials, industry partnerships, and transfer pathways, the college equips students for both immediate employment and continued academic achievement.About Oklahoma City Community CollegeSince its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) powers the nation’s workforce and is dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities across the globe. Serving more than 23,000 students, we are committed to producing leaders. “Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission, and we offer 87 degree and certificate programs plus more than 80 micro-credentials that provide a foundation for further education or immediate career readiness.To attend, work, or invest in OCCC visit www.occc.edu

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