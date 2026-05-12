OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones and Board Chair David Echols Named Among Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEOs

Dr. Mautra Staley Jones receiving Most Admired CEO award from Heather Warlick, Editor of Journal Record. Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of Oklahoma City Community College, and Regent John Echols are recognized as honorees at the Most Admired CEOs awards ceremony.

Dr. Jones and Echols recognized for leadership, innovation, and advancing workforce and economic growth across Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones and Board of Regents Chair David Echols, Esq., were honored among the state’s top leaders at The Journal Record’s 2026 Most Admired CEOs awards event held Monday evening at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel.This marks the third consecutive year Dr. Jones has been recognized as a Most Admired CEO , having previously received the honor in 2023 and 2024, and being named the overall winner in the public company category in 2024 and 2025. She was honored this year in the Public category for her exceptional leadership, financial stewardship, and commitment to the state’s economic growth.“These leaders are Oklahoma’s best in professional excellence and their dedication to community,” said Journal Record Editor Heather Warlick. “Their outstanding performance continues to inspire across industries.”As the first woman and person of color to lead a non-HBCU institution of higher education in Oklahoma, Dr. Jones was recognized for her leadership philosophy and her success in elevating OCCC’s national profile while keeping it affordable for students. Under her dynamic leadership, OCCC has gained national prominence for academic excellence, affordability, and innovation. The college has held tuition flat for seven consecutive years and has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Top Online Colleges.“I am blessed to serve in this capacity and appreciate the support of our Board of Regents, Foundation trustees, students, faculty, staff, retirees, donors and alumni,” Dr. Jones said. “Our mission is purposeful and powerful: to remove barriers, open pathways, and prepare students for fulfilling lives. Every learner we serve strengthens our state, nation and world.”Chairman David Echols, of Echols & Associates , was also honored at the event, reflecting the strong leadership guiding OCCC. His recognition alongside Dr. Jones underscores the collaborative and visionary governance that continues to propel the college forward.The Most Admired CEOs program highlights the kind of leadership that defines what it means to do business in Oklahoma, recognizing executives who have earned the respect of their peers through vision, integrity, and measurable impact.About Oklahoma City Community CollegeSince its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been the heartbeat of the Metro, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities. Serving more than 23,000 students, we are committed to producing leaders. “Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission, and we offer 87 degree and certificate programs plus more than 80 micro-credentials that provide a foundation for further education or immediate career readiness. We remain dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that equips students to achieve personal and professional goals. OCCC is more than an institution; we are a community catalyst, fostering growth and success in our city, our workforce, and the lives of our students. Discover your potential at OCCC, where your future is our purpose. Visit us at occc.edu.

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