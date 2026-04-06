Bakery Showcase 2026: Canada’s Premier Baking Event Opens Its Doors to the World

Bakery Showcase

North America's top baking associations unite in Toronto May 3–4, 2026, for world-class education, live demos, trade floor innovation, and industry networking.

Working alongside ABA and BAC means retail bakers will have a stronger, more unified voice — with greater access to knowledge sharing, business education, professional development, and visibility.” — Marissa Sertich, RBA Executive Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baking professionals from across Canada, the United States, and beyond are invited to experience one of North America’s most dynamic gatherings of baking talent, technology, and innovation. Bakery Showcase 2026 opens this weekend at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, presented by the Baking Association of Canada (BAC) — and the invitation is global.The two-day event, taking place May 3–4, brings together more than two thousand baking professionals from retail, wholesale, commercial, in-store, foodservice, and pizzeria segments. Whether you are traveling from the U.S., Europe, or beyond, Bakery Showcase 2026 offers a rare opportunity to connect with Canada’s baking community at its most energized — and to be part of an industry conversation that is increasingly North American in scope.A Welcome to International VisitorsBakery Showcase is proudly Canadian — and proudly open to the world. International attendees, particularly those coming from the United States, will find a show that reflects both the distinct character of Canada’s baking market and the shared values and challenges that unite bakers across borders.This year’s event carries added significance following a landmark Memorandum of Understanding signed in March 2026 between BAC, the American Bakers Association (ABA), and Retail Bakers of America (RBA). This strategic partnership deepens the ties between the Canadian and U.S. baking industries and is reflected in the spirit of Bakery Showcase 2026 — a show where North American collaboration is on full display.“ABA has had the pleasure of working with BAC on advocacy initiatives over many years, and by strengthening this collaboration, we are creating new opportunities to advance shared priorities, elevate the industry’s advocacy impact, and ensure the baking community is positioned for long-term growth across the United States and Canada,” said Eric Dell, ABA President and CEORBA will be participating in the event, bringing its expertise in retail baking and its commitment to professional education and community to Toronto. ABA’s engagement with the Canadian baking community continues to grow, and their presence further reflects the strength of the cross-border relationship being built.“Retail bakers are cornerstones of their communities,” said Marissa Sertich, RBA Executive Director. “Working alongside ABA and BAC means retail bakers will have a stronger, more unified voice — with greater access to knowledge sharing, business education, professional development, and industry visibility.”“This relationship builds on BAC’s legacy of serving both retail and industrial bakers across Canada,” said Martin Barnett, BAC Executive Director and General Manager. “Together, we’re better positioned to support bakers at every level, while continuing to champion the distinct needs of Canada’s baking industry.”What Awaits You at Bakery Showcase 2026Bakery Showcase is Canada’s only national Business-to-Business baking event, and it delivers an immersive, full-spectrum industry experience across two action-packed days. Here is what attendees can look forward to:• A World-Class Trade Show Floor: Explore the latest innovations in baking ingredients — including flours, mixes, yeast, and cake decorations — alongside cutting-edge equipment such as ovens, mixers, sheeters, and processing and packaging machines. Discover new technologies and services shaping the future of baking, all under one roof.• Engaging Education Sessions: Gain practical, actionable insights through sessions covering business strategy, consumer trends, food safety, technical innovation, and lessons from successful bakeries. Whether you are an independent retail baker or a large-scale commercial operator, the education program offers something of value at every level.• Live Demonstrations by Canada’s Top Baking Professionals: Watch master bakers at work and take-home inspiration, technique, and ideas you can put into practice immediately. Live demos are one of the most popular and memorable elements of the Showcase experience.• Unparalleled Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, suppliers, educators, and industry partners from across Canada and beyond. For international visitors, Bakery Showcase offers a uniquely concentrated opportunity to build relationships with the Canadian baking community — and with fellow professionals from the U.S. and around the world — all in one place, over two productive days.• Direct Access to Product Innovation: Discover fresh, par-baked, proof-and-bake, freezer-to-oven, and thaw-and-serve product innovations from leading suppliers.Plan Your VisitBakery Showcase 2026 takes place May 3–4 at the Toronto Congress Centre, located at 350 Dixon Road in Toronto — a world-class city with direct flight connections from major U.S. and international hubs. The event is open exclusively to industry professionals.For registration, exhibitor information, and the full schedule of events, visit www.bakeryshowcasecanada.ca About Bakery ShowcaseBakery Showcase is Canada’s only national Business-to-Business baking event, presented by the Baking Association of Canada. The annual two-day event connects baking professionals from across the country with suppliers, educators, and industry partners through a trade show, education sessions, live demonstrations, and networking.About the Baking Association of Canada (BAC)The Baking Association of Canada is the national voice of Canada’s baking industry, representing commercial bakeries, ingredient and equipment suppliers, educators, and allied partners nationwide. Through advocacy, technical education, professional development, and industry networking, BAC champions food safety, workforce development, and the long-term growth of a resilient and competitive Canadian baking sector.About Retail Bakers of America (RBA)Retail Bakers of America is the national nonprofit dedicated to supporting and advancing the retail baking industry through professional education, nationally recognized certification programs, and a collaborative community focused on strengthening independent and retail bakeries.About the American Bakers Association (ABA)Founded in 1897, the American Bakers Association is the largest and most established trade association for the U.S. commercial baking industry, with membership spanning more than 350 companies representing over 1,200 baking facilities.

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