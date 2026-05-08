Baking Association of Canada to Host Free Webinar on TikTok Marketing for Bakery Owners

webinar

Industry expert Dre Pao joins the monthly Proof Point webinar series to show bakery operators how short-form video drives real foot traffic

This session is designed to meet bakery owners where they are — whether they have never posted a video or are already experimenting with content” — Martin Barnett, BAC Executive Director and General Manager.

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Baking Association of Canada (BAC) will host its next installment of the Proof Point Webinar Series on Wednesday, May 21, 2026, featuring a free session focused on how bakery owners can leverage short-form video to attract new customers and increase in-store traffic.Titled “TikTok & Your Bakery: How Short-Form Video Is Driving Real Foot Traffic,” the webinar will be led by industry digital marketing expert Dre Pao, who will share practical strategies tailored specifically for independent and small-chain bakery operators.As consumer discovery increasingly shifts to platforms like TikTok, bakeries that fail to establish a short-form video presence risk being overlooked by a growing segment of digitally engaged customers. Martin Barnett, Executive Director of the Baking Association of Canada, confirms, “This session is designed to meet bakery owners where they are — whether they have never posted a video or are already experimenting with content.”What Attendees Will Learn• How short-form video is changing the way consumers discover local bakeries• What kinds of content actually drive people through the door• How to get started — even for camera-shy operators or those short on timeEvent DetailsDate: Wednesday, May 21, 2026Time: 1:00 PM ESTFormat: Free online webinarSpeaker: Dre PaoRegistration: https://tinyurl.com/3jjunr3p About the Baking Association of CanadaThe Baking Association of Canada (BAC) is the national voice of Canada’s baking industry, representing bakeries, manufacturers, and suppliers from coast to coast. Through education, advocacy, and resources, including the Proof Point Webinar Series, BAC supports the growth and sustainability of bakery businesses across the country.About Dre PaoDre Pao is a food content creator and digital strategist from Ontario, Canada. He is best known for his TikTok content, where he has built a community of over 200k followers. Dre has developed content for some of the top brands in the food world, including KFC, Tabasco Canada, BeaverTails, Subway, McDonalds, Sabra, and many more. As a digital strategist, Dre is the founder of Xrozs Group, a full-service vertical media agency that manages social media content strategy for some of the top CPG brands in the United States, Spain, and Canada. You can also catch Dre as the host of Candy & Commerce, which airs weekly on cable television, Rogers TV Canada.

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