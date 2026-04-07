Experiential Retail Sea Love Opens in Laguna Beach

With Sea Love, Alice White is bringing a unique retail experience to Laguna Beach.

Local Entrepreneur Finds ‘Love at First Sight’ With Candle Boutique

It was love at first sight with the Sea Love brand!” — Alice White, Sea Love of Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Love , an emerging lifestyle brand and experiential boutique, announced today it has recently opened a new location in Laguna Beach, with a technology professional as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneur Alice White, who resides in Laguna Beach, recently opened her Sea Love franchise at 384 Forest Avenue #6 because she truly values being aligned with a strong brand that maintains high standards and delivers a consistent experience at every location. She said the franchise’s incredible support system feels like a true team of entrepreneurs who are genuinely invested in each other’s growth and success.“It was love at first sight with the Sea Love brand!” White said. “I was looking for a way to combine my connection to the community with a creative space where people could gather. After a decade in the tech industry, I was ready to apply my operating experience to a more sensory, hands-on venture. Sea Love’s focus on scent and serenity felt like exactly what our community needed, and the business model was the perfect fit for the timing of my life.”Sea Love offers an interactive, hands-on fragrance experience that blends scent creation with lifestyle retail. With a curated selection of over 100 premium fragrances, guests are guided by Certified Scent Styliststo craft scent blends that tell their own unique stories. Beyond candle and reed diffuser pouring, Sea Love’s boutique retail offerings include coastal inspired home accents, gifts, and self-care products, which invite customers to discover something for everyone, fostering connection, creativity, and lasting memories with each visit.“Sea Love creates a unique, immersive experience by combining storytelling through fragrance with personalized retail, delivering a destination where scent becomes a lifestyle,” said Joshua Kovacs, president at Oakscale Franchise Partners White said Laguna Beach’s incredibly tight-knit community has made the launch of her new location a resounding success: “From day one, friends, neighbors, and local businesses have been cheering us on. We really leaned into that "local" spirit when building the shop. Our space features 12 handmade barstools crafted by a local Sawdust artist, custom upcycled wood trim, and a driftwood handle on our closet door. We worked closely with our local building team and the City of Laguna Beach to ensure this space felt like an authentic part of the community from the ground up.”Sea Love’s multi-revenue stream model sets it apart, combining: Immersive, hands-on fragrance experiences through crafting candles and reed diffusers, curated premium retail offerings, as well as private events and corporate team-building workshops.The business model also provides franchisees several additional market-leading benefits:--Comprehensive Support & Training: From marketing and operations to customer engagement strategies, Sea Love provides franchisees with the tools and expertise needed to thrive from day one.--Loyal Customer Base: Sea Love’s unique, personalized approach fosters deep emotional connections with guests, driving repeat visits and strong word-of-mouth growth.--Purpose-Driven & Clean Ingredients: With a commitment to non-toxic, high-quality fragrance and products, Sea Love aligns with today’s growing demand for conscious, sustainable consumerism.“The best part, though, is watching guests surprise themselves by creating something they truly love,” White explained. “Knowing I’ve fostered a space with the energy to spark that kind of creativity is a great feeling.”After all, the scent of a candle has the power to awaken memories and emotions that should be held dear.“My favorite is the scent my husband blended during our ‘Discovery Day’ in Kennebunkport (Sea Love’s headquarters),” said White, “It’s subtle and complex, yet warm and inviting—it quickly became our signature home scent. He ironically named it “Boat Shed,” and every time I see the label, it reminds me of his sense of humor, which is one of his best traits.”Your Opportunity to Own a Thriving FranchiseIf you’ve dreamed of owning a creative, experience-driven business with the support of a proven system, now is the time to explore a Sea Love franchise. As experiential retail continues to grow, Sea Love offers entrepreneurs a chance to join an innovative, fast-expanding brand with strong financial potential.Take the next step toward owning a business that sparks joy, inspires creativity, and builds lasting memories. Visit https://www.sealovefranchise.com/ to explore available territories and investment opportunities.About Sea LoveSea Love is an experiential bar and retail boutique dedicated to creating meaningful moments through scent and all that makes you feel good. Offering a truly immersive, luxury scent-blending experience and a curated selection of coastal-inspired home decor and lifestyle products, Sea Love delivers an exceptional in-store experience that keeps guests coming back. For more information on Sea Love franchise opportunities, visit https://www.sealovefranchise.com/ or call (540) 845-0751.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service franchise development firm that helps emerging brands scale successfully. Through capital, technology, and industry expertise, Oakscale connects franchisors with qualified franchisees to drive sustainable growth. To learn more, visit www.oakscale.com

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