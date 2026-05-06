Raleigh Resident Brings Break Coffee Co. To Raleigh-Durham

Entrepreneur Wants to be Part of the Solution for Bad Office Coffee

I’m passionate about great coffee, and Break Coffee offers barista-level coffee for your work space.” — Marc DeWalle, Break Coffee Co. of Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Break Coffee Co. , the Australian-born office coffee franchisor, has expanded in North Carolina with its newest franchisee, Raleigh resident Marc DeWalle.Break Coffee solves the problem of bad office coffee and lost productivity on coffee runs by equipping workplaces and other venues with automated bean-to-cup espresso systems and its own 100% Arabica blends, paired with concierge-style weekly service.“I’m passionate about great coffee, and Break Coffee offers barista-level coffee for your work space,” said DeWalle, who has spent his career in the corporate world as a business/project manager, along with building several successful small businesses. “I’ve worked in offices with terrible coffee, and I don’t wish that on anyone. So, we’re fixing that!”Company clients, and their teams of employees, get café-quality cappuccinos, lattes, and other specialty coffee drinks without upfront equipment purchases or single-use waste.“We are bringing a new, barista-quality experience with automated bean-to-cup machines to another part of North Carolina,” added JD DeYonker, CEO of Break Coffee Co., which has another location in Charlotte. “We’re thrilled to welcome the DeWalle family to our growing network of franchisees as we continue to expand our brand.”“By improving productivity and morale, Break Coffee has connected a premium, ‘coffee-as-a-service’ experience to a company’s bottom line,” said Oakscale Franchise Partners ’ President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Break Coffee brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we prepare franchisors and franchisees so they can realize their own vision.”The new Break Coffee location will cover the North Carolina Triangle area, which includes Raleigh, Durham, Research Triangle Park, Morrisville, Cary, Apex, Chapel Hill, Wake Forest, as well as surrounding areas.5-Star Concierge Coffee ServiceAs part of the 5-star Coffee Concierge service, Break Coffee machines are cleaned on a weekly basis by its trained staff.Businesses are not forced into signing long-term contracts. Break Coffee owns the coffee machines and only charges for the coffee consumed on a weekly basis—saving companies about one-third of the typical cost associated with similar services.“I’ve owned small businesses before and considered doing that again, but I found that Break Coffee is a strong, focused franchise with great people, systems and training,” DeWalle said. “It’s a way to hit the market much quicker!”To let teams sample the service with no obligation, Break Coffee offers a two-week trial that includes delivery and installation, coffee for the trial period, and pickup if you decide not to continue—at no cost.Unmatched Support for FranchiseesBreak Coffee Co. offers invaluable, immediate operations training for franchisees, who begin with two days of in-house training that allows them to start operating. Then, franchisees will receive coaching while working the first three weeks, learning the skills of a location sourcing assistant, reporting their findings on a daily basis to an area representative with expertise in the target area.The franchise provides many benefits to franchisees:Flexible Schedules: Break Coffee’s business model allows franchisees to work 30-60 minutes per client per week, excluding travel time, for about one to three days a week.Award-Winning Franchise: Break Coffee was voted in the Top 20 franchises by FranchiseHelp. The business model requires no office space, no warehousing, no employees and no set work schedule.Systemized Approach: Break Coffee helps franchisees develop a business plan and trains them on how to operate and service the machines in a quick and easy, structured manner.DeWalle lives in northern Raleigh with his wife, five children and two dogs. In addition to travel, the couple enjoys dining out and a good cup of coffee. “We are both committed to making Break Coffee a success and serving many happy customers!” he said.If you are a business owner looking to connect with DeWalle, you can reach him via email at marc@breakcoffeeco.com.If you would like more information about the Break Coffee franchise opportunity, please email Anthony Spagnola at anthony@oakscale.com.###About Break Coffee Co.Break Coffee Co. is revolutionizing the breakroom by providing premium, café-quality coffee experiences to offices and businesses. With a focus on high-tech brewing equipment, locally roasted beans, and a hassle-free service model for employers, Break Coffee Co. offers franchisees a scalable, B2B business model with recurring revenue. For more information, email or visit the company’s website.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

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