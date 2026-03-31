Frederick Residents Bring GreenLight Mobility To Maryland

Franchise Helps Families With Mobility Issues Remain In Their Own Home

We chose to invest in GreenLight Mobility because its mission closely aligns with our passion for helping people live safely and independently at home.” — Jodi DePasquale, GreenLight Mobility of Frederick

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenLight Mobility , a home-modification franchise that keeps families together despite mobility challenges, announced today it has expanded into Maryland, signing a practicing occupational therapist as its newest franchisee.Entrepreneurs Jodi and Nick DePasquale, who live in Frederick, purchased a GreenLight Mobility franchise to capitalize on Jodi’s healthcare experience and Nick’s background in finance. For 10 years, she has been a practicing occupational therapist for several organizations, including Bayada Home Health Care, as well as a Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist from the National Association of Home Builders. Her husband Nick is a U.S. Army veteran with expertise in budget, procurement and project management.“We chose to invest in GreenLight Mobility because its mission closely aligns with our passion for helping people live safely and independently at home,” Jodi said. “The company is owned by a physical and occupational therapist who are knowledgeable on aging in place and understand the need for creating solutions to help people remain in their homes.”GreenLight offers a franchise opportunity at the intersection of healthcare, home improvement and aging-in-place solutions. Unlike traditional contracting businesses, the healthcare-centric, franchise model blends clinical insight with home modification expertise, allowing franchisees to serve a growing number of seniors and individuals with limited mobility. Assessments are performed by or under the direction of a licensed healthcare professional, such as a certified occupational therapy assistant (COTA) or a physical therapist (PT)–not a salesperson.“By providing mobility and accessibility solutions, the GreenLight Mobility franchise model continues to attract occupational and physical therapists who are committed to serving their communities by allowing more disabled individuals and seniors to age in their own home with a level of independence,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the GreenLight Mobility brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we help franchisors and franchisees realize their vision with a complete, turnkey package of award-winning technology, insightful training and effective marketing support.”The DePasquale’s sales territory includes Frederick County and Montgomery County, which is part of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.“Our territory is a growing community with an increasing population of older adults that want to remain in their homes as they age,” Jodi said. “We hope to be a reliable resource to provide the right solutions to those in our community in order to make a difference in those needing our services and expertise.”GreenLight Mobility is the brainchild of founders Gregg and Karen Frank, a licensed occupational therapist and a physical therapist, respectively. Since 2007, the couple has helped more than 10,000 families remain in their homes, despite mobility limitations. The company’s headquarters is based in Randolph, New Jersey.7 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Choose GreenLightIn addition to a protected territory, the growing franchise delivers several benefits to franchisees to support sustainable success:--Purpose Driven: GreenLight keeps families safe and together in their own home.--Diverse Revenue Streams: GreenLight franchises provide stairlifts, ramps, grab bars, bathroom modifications and equipment rentals.--High Margins: GreenLight provides existing relationships with top-tier suppliers of mobility solutions, often with negotiated pricing and manufacturer support.--Healthcare Centric: In GreenLight’s model, COTAs and/or PTs access each request, which builds trust among clients and more referrals from area healthcare organizations.--Turnkey Training, Support: GreenLight offers 10-day comprehensive onboarding and field/vendor training programs. No prior medical or construction experience is required.--Compact Showroom Model: A 2,000-square-foot footprint supports low overhead while enabling professional client interaction and localized inventory. It also allows for more inventory to be kept on hand for fast installs.--Fast-Growing Age-In-Place Market: The market is projected to grow from 107 billion in 2025 to 176 billion in 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights. One in five Americans will be 65 or older in 2030, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.“The most compelling aspect of GreenLight Mobility is that it truly offers a solution from start to finish,” added Jodi, who also has earned an executive certificate in home modifications from the University of Southern California. “From the initial home assessment to providing recommendations and the install, it is a one-stop shop that is led by an experienced professional with a background in home safety.”If you are a business owner and would like to connect with Jodi, you can reach her via email at JDePasquale@greenlightmobility.com.If you would like more information about the GreenLight Mobility franchise opportunity, please email Greenlight@oakscale.com.###About GreenLight MobilityGreenLight Mobility keeps families together in their own homes–despite life’s challenges–with home-modification services, such as stairlifts, ramps, grab bars, bathroom mods and rentals. The healthcare-centric model, which has helped more than 200 families, provides franchisees with comprehensive training, access to proprietary systems, approved product lines and national vendor relationships. For more information about GreenLight Mobility, visit our site or message us.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.