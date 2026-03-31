RE: VT Route 100 by Bridge Street in Waitsfield
VT Route 100 by Bridge Street in Waitsfield is back open.
Thank you for your patience.
From: Bulger, Michelle
Sent: Tuesday, March 31, 2026 6:00 PM
To: AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 100 by Bridge Street in Waitsfield
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 100 by Bridge St in Waitsfield is experiencing delays due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for at least an hour as crews work to clear the scene. The roadway will be down to one lane during this time frame.
Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully.
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