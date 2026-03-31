RE: VT Route 100 by Bridge Street in Waitsfield

VT Route 100 by Bridge Street in Waitsfield is back open.

Thank you for your patience.

From: Bulger, Michelle

Sent: Tuesday, March 31, 2026 6:00 PM

To: AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: VT Route 100 by Bridge Street in Waitsfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100 by Bridge St in Waitsfield is experiencing delays due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for at least an hour as crews work to clear the scene. The roadway will be down to one lane during this time frame.

Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as

appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully.