Bringing fishers home to the Panhandle Region

The Coeur d’Alene Mountains in the Panhandle contain good fisher habitat, but the area currently only supports a very small and isolated number of animals. Fish and Game initiated the project to increase the local fisher population and improve connectivity between fisher populations in the Cabinet Mountains to the north and the St. Joe-Clearwater-Nez Perce fisher population to the south.

The project will also gather information on movements and sites used for resting and denning. This information will be used to develop forest management strategies to benefit fishers and other wildlife. Fishers rely on mature forested habitats, requiring large trees and snags for resting and denning.

About the project

Trappers with the Idaho Trappers Association began live-trapping for fisher in early-November and continued through mid-December. Participating trappers were reimbursed through an Idaho Fish and Game Commission Community Challenge Grant. In addition, trappers were also reimbursed by the Upper Snake River Trappers, National Trappers Foundation, and Montana Trappers Association.

All captured fishers were taken to a temporary holding facility where they were housed, fed and monitored to minimize stress. Before being released, animals were anesthetized, processed for biological samples and then fitted with satellite GPS collars to track their movements and habitat use.

In total, 11 fishers were released into Unit 4 of the Coeur d’Alene Mountains, including seven males and four females. Fish and Game, along with partners, plan to continue the project for one or two more years, with the goal of moving up to 30 fishers.

The project aims to ensure healthy fisher populations for future generations.