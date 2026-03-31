HCDA Announces Reopening of Point Panic Ocean Access Stairs

Posted on Mar 31, 2026 in News

Hawaii Community Development Authority

For Immediate Release: March 31, 2026

HONOLULU—The Hawaii Community Development Authority (HCDA) announces that the ocean access stairs at Point Panic, located near Kakaako Waterfront Park and Kewalo Basin Harbor, have been fully repaired and are now reopened to the public.

Construction began in February 2026 and was completed by Abhe & Svoboda, Inc. under contract with HCDA. The project included repairs to the stainless steel railings, welds, grout and portions of the stairway steps, as well as the removal of algae and barnacle accumulation. These improvements were undertaken to enhance public safety and extend the useful life of this heavily utilized coastal access point, which is especially popular among body surfers and a wide range of ocean users.

“HCDA is pleased to restore access to the Point Panic stairs following the successful completion of these critical repairs,” said HCDA Executive Director Craig Nakamoto. “This project reflects our continued commitment to maintaining safe, resilient and accessible oceanfront infrastructure. We recognize the importance of this location to the community and appreciate the public’s patience during the temporary closure.”

Although Kakaako Waterfront Park was transferred to the City and County of Honolulu in 2019, HCDA retains ownership and maintenance responsibility for Kewalo Basin Harbor and the Point Panic ocean access stairs. The HCDA remains dedicated to preserving and enhancing these vital coastal resources for residents and visitors alike.

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RESOURCES:

Website: https://dbedt.hawaii.gov/hcda/

https://www.instagram.com/hcda.hawaii/

https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiCommunityDevelopmentAuthority

MEDIA CONTACT:

Francine Murray

Community Outreach Officer

Hawaii Community Development Authority

Phone: 808-594-0300