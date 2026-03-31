OpenTech Alliance Expands INSOMNIAC® SmartMotion™ Offering Following Rapid Initial Adoption

Tenant-paid unit monitoring drives new revenue streams for self storage operators, enhanced with expanded capabilities and full IoE integration.

SmartMotion gives us a new way to generate revenue at the unit level while improving how we monitor activity across our properties.....we are excited to bring it to more of our properties.” — Ken Finlay, COO of Safeguard Self Storage

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the global PropTech leader in self storage, today announced the expansion of its INSOMNIAC® SmartMotion™ solution following the rapid sell-through of its initial production run within months of release. The early adoption signals growing demand for tenant-paid, in-unit monitoring services across the self storage industry.

Manufactured at OpenTech’s U.S.-based facility, the latest SmartMotion models build on the company’s existing offering with expanded capabilities, including humidity and temperature monitoring, while maintaining a simple, wireless design that installs in seconds and delivers up to five years of battery life. The solution is available to operators across North America, EMEA and Australasia.

SmartMotion enables operators to introduce a new recurring revenue stream by offering tenants real-time alerts tied to activity inside their unit. Delivered via SMS or email, these alerts provide tenants with increased visibility into their space. When activity occurs outside of expected access, notifications are escalated to the facility, giving operators greater insight into on-property activity through the IoE Control Center.

Fully integrated within OpenTech’s IoE (Internet of Everything) ecosystem, SmartMotion connects directly with INSOMNIAC CIA access control and is supported by the INSOMNIAC OpenNet™ wireless mesh network, which provides property-wide connectivity for devices, Wi-Fi, and third-party integrations—allowing operators to manage unit activity, access and alerts from a single platform.

“Operators are looking for ways to increase revenue without adding operational complexity, and tenants are willing to pay for more visibility into their space,” said Robert A. Chiti, CEO of OpenTech Alliance. “SmartMotion brings those two together. Because it’s integrated into the broader IoE ecosystem, it’s not a standalone solution, but part of how operators manage their entire facility.”

Early adopters are beginning to scale SmartMotion across their portfolios, committing to multi-site deployments that reflect growing confidence in its ability to standardize a new tenant offering while delivering consistent visibility into site activity. Safeguard Self Storage is among the first to expand across a 10-property rollout, setting the foundation for broader portfolio adoption.

“SmartMotion gives us a new way to generate revenue at the unit level while improving how we monitor activity across our properties,” said Ken Finlay, COO of Safeguard Self Storage. “With strong industry data pointing to tenant demand for real-time visibility into their units, we see this as a natural extension of the tenant experience and are excited to bring it to more of our properties.”

OpenTech is offering a limited initial release of the new SmartMotion models, with the first 25 devices available at $19.99 each through July 1. Visit opentechalliance.com or contact the team to reserve your deployment.

Learn More About INSOMNIAC SmartMotion Tenant-Paid Unit Motion Alerts

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