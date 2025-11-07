StorHub Becomes First Australasian Operator to Adopt INSOMNIAC SmartLocks®

OpenTech Alliance Expands its Footprint across Australia and New Zealand

The infrastructure decisions we make today will shape our operation for years to come. This partnership with OpenTech represents the next step in our strategy to modernise our operations...” — Simon DeGaris, StorHub Australia CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, a global PropTech leader in self storage, today announced that StorHub, APAC’s leading self storage platform, has become the first operator in Australasia to deploy the INSOMNIAC® SmartLock electronic locking system. The technology has been installed on more than 350 units at StorHub’s new Braeside facility in Victoria, marking a significant milestone for the region’s self storage sector as operators pursue greater control, streamlined automation, and a modern reliable tenant experience.

StorHub’s Braeside site combines three OpenTech technologies; INSOMNIAC® CIA access control, INSOMNIAC SmartLocks®, and the OpenNet™ wireless mesh network. StorHub has also branded a white label version of the Storage Genie tenant mobile access app. Together, these solutions provide their tenants with seamless, keyless access while giving StorHub complete visibility and control through a single cloud-based platform.

“We’re thrilled to see StorHub kicking off the adoption of OpenTech’s keyless entry technology within the Australasian market,” said Kristi Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at OpenTech Alliance. “Their investment in automation and access innovation reflects their strategic goal to build a high-performing platform, and our shared vision to make self storage simpler, safer, and more customer-focused.”

The INSOMNIAC SmartLock system allows renters to unlock their units via smartphone or keypad, eliminating the need for physical keys, fobs, or cards. Operators gain real-time insight into unit status and access events, and automated unit access management for new rentals and delinquent tenants, reducing tenant friction and improving property security while reducing manual staff tasks.

“The infrastructure decisions we make today will shape our operation for years to come. This partnership with OpenTech represents the next step in our strategy to modernise our operations and deliver the best possible experience to our customers,” said Simon DeGaris, StorHub Australia CEO. “OpenTech’s systems are reliable, secure, and scalable, allowing us to operate at maximum efficiency, outfit our facilities against competition and prepare for technology innovations to come.”

Regional Collaboration Strengthens Technology Rollout

The facility’s fit out was completed by Regis Built with the petitions supplied by Storco. As part of their partnership with OpenTech, Storco now provides doors engineered for seamless SmartLock installation — simplifying deployment and ensuring consistent quality across new builds in Australia and New Zealand.

Meet the OpenTech Team at SSAA’s SYD25 Self Storage Week

OpenTech representatives, including newly appointed Director of Operations for Australasia, Gavin Korey, a self storage operator with more than 20 years of industry experience, will exhibit at the SSAA’s SYD25 Self Storage Week in Sydney, 10–13 November. Operators interested in learning more about OpenTech’s technology, the StorHub installation, or future opportunities for smart facility automation can visit Stand #2 to connect with the team and see SmartLock technology in action.

With solutions now deployed in more than 13,000 facilities worldwide, OpenTech Alliance continues to empower operators to elevate tenant convenience, improve operational visibility, and future-proof their businesses through intelligent automation and technology investments.

Visit www.opentechalliance.com to contact the team or learn more about INSOMNIAC SmartLocks and self storage technology solutions available across Australasia, EMEA, Asia and the Americas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.