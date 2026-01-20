OpenTech Alliance Appoints Jessica Moore as Director of EMEA

Moore Adds Global Operations Experience as OpenTech Continues to Invest in European Self Storage Market

Having spent my career on the operator side, I understand how critical it is that technology reduces friction rather than adds to it.” — Jessica Moore, Director of EMEA at OpenTech Alliance

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the global PropTech leader in self storage, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Moore as Director of EMEA to strengthen the company’s continued investment in and long-term commitment to self storage operators across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Moore brings deep, hands-on self storage operational experience to OpenTech, with a career that includes District Management roles at Public Storage in the United States and most recently Shurgard in London. Her background spans day-to-day operations, customer experience and the practical realities operators face as they scale and modernise their facilities.

In her new role, Moore will work closely with OpenTech’s EMEA customers to support adoption of self storage technology that improves site visibility, security and the overall tenant experience, while ensuring solutions are implemented in ways that align with real-world operations.

“Having spent my career on the operator side, I understand how critical it is that technology reduces friction rather than adds to it,” said Moore. “My goal is to help operators across EMEA use OpenTech’s solutions to support their teams, earn tenant trust and integrate seamlessly into their operations, while building long-term partnerships that deliver real operational value and scale naturally as their business grows.”

As part of its expanded international focus, OpenTech also announced the addition of Neve Harris as Customer Success Manager, strengthening local support for EMEA customers. Together, Moore and Harris will serve as a dedicated team focused on building strong partnerships, supporting implementations, and helping operators maximise value from their OpenTech solutions as their businesses grow.

“For the past several years, we’ve been investing alongside self storage operators across EMEA, listening closely to how their businesses are evolving and where technology can make a real difference,” said Kristi Adams, Chief Revenue Officer at OpenTech Alliance. “As operators scale and modernise, they need partners who understand the realities of running a facility. With Jessica and Neve, we’re expanding our regional leadership to ensure customers have access to both operational expertise and hands-on support as they deploy and grow with OpenTech solutions.”

OpenTech Alliance supports EMEA operators with a broad suite of technology, including access control, electronic locks, kiosks, smart sensors and wireless mesh network solutions, backed by 24/7 live telephone technical support. Visit opentechalliance.co.uk or contact the company today to learn how these solutions can support your self storage business.

