Powerball Produces Two $50,000 Winners, in Two Different Ways

The Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama Bonus Promotion Announces Latest Winners

Mississippi Lottery players are proving there’s more than one way to win with Powerball. In back-to-back drawings, two players each secured $50,000 prizes, with one player winning $50,000 after adding the $1 Double Play option to their ticket, while another matched numbers in the standard drawing to win $50,000, missing the chance to double their prize to $100,000 had they included the $1 Power Play option.

On Saturday, the player secured the win after matching four out of five white balls plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing on a ticket purchased at Sprint Mart #9 in Fulton. For an additional $1, players can add the Powerball Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for their numbers to have another chance to win in an additional drawing.

Just two nights later, on Monday, another player nearly hit the estimated $180 million jackpot, missing by a single number, but still scored an impressive $50,000 by matching four of five white balls and the Powerball on a ticket purchased at Circle K #270515 in Southaven.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with Power Play and Double Play options available for an additional $1 each. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. CT on drawing nights. Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes. For more information on Powerball and other Mississippi Lottery games, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Latest Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama Bonus Promotional Drawing Winners Announced

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has announced the latest winners of The Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama Bonus Promotion. The winners were revealed while the Lottery team was visiting a Starkville retailer as part of their monthly “Facebook Live on the Road” series.

The most recent winners include:

$10,000 – Starkville, Miss.

$5,000 – Florence, Miss.

$2,000 – Hazlehurst, Miss.

$1,000 – Nettleton, Miss.

The Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama Bonus Promotion gives eligible players the opportunity to enter non-winning The Three Stooges scratch-off tickets for additional chances to win cash prizes through promotional drawings. The next promotional drawing winner announcement will be Tuesday, April 14.

Players are encouraged to check the Mississippi Lottery website or app for entry deadlines, drawing dates and full promotion details.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $80 million with an estimated cash value of $35.6 million. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $194 million with an estimated cash value of $87.1 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $20.7 million with an estimated cash value of $9.29 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $195,000.

3/31/26