CDC immunization report finds declines in 5 childhood vaccines by age 2 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention March 26 released a report on U.S. child vaccination coverage by age 2. The report found that coverage among children born from 2021-2022 was similar to those born in 2019-2020 but noted decreases for five vaccines. The CDC found declines in vaccinations for the flu (7.4 percentage points), the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine (1.8 percentage points), rotavirus (1.7 percentage points), the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (1.5 percentage points) and the primary series of the Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine (1 percentage point). The report also found that coverage varied by race and ethnicity, poverty status, urbanicity and jurisdiction.

“Vaccines have substantially reduced severe illness, hospitalization, and death and have saved approximately $2.7 trillion in societal costs,” the CDC wrote. “Although national vaccination coverage remained stable for most vaccines, lower coverage among certain population subgroups and in some jurisdictions is creating an increased risk for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.”