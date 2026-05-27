AHA urges FTC, DOJ to exclude hospital mergers from premerger notification requirements

The AHA commented May 26 to the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice on potential changes to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act’s premerger notification form. The AHA urged the agencies to exclude hospital mergers from any revisions to the form, reiterating its previous position, and said that changes would impose burdens that outweigh any expected benefits. The AHA highlighted how mergers can be important in helping hospitals and health systems overcome financial challenges, and that there has been no indication that hospital mergers have historically evaded FTC review. Additionally, the AHA said that new questions on the form do not weigh in on issues that typically arise in hospital mergers or use language that fits within the context of hospitals.