House introduces Rural Community Hospital Demonstration extension bill 

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, yesterday introduced a House version of the Rural Community Hospital Demonstration Program Reauthorization Act, a bill that would extend the Rural Community Hospital Demonstration for five years. The Senate passed their version of the bill May 20. The RCHD provides cost-based Medicare reimbursement for hospitals with fewer than 51 beds that do not qualify as critical access hospitals. The House bill was co-introduced by Reps. Jared Golden, D-Maine, Mike Flood, R-Neb., and Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Ore.



“Many rural hospitals face financial uncertainty from low patient volumes, sicker patient populations, a challenging payer mix, geographic isolation, and shifts in care delivery,” said Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, AHA senior vice president for advocacy and political affairs. “The Rural Community Hospital (RCH) Demonstration Reauthorization Act allows hospitals to continue providing essential care in their communities by supporting the financial stability of participating rural hospitals. Hospitals with 50 beds or less are some of the most vulnerable to closure and the RCH demo offers an important model to maintain access in rural communities around the country. The AHA thanks Rep. Feenstra, Rep. Golden, Rep. Flood and Rep. Bynum for their strong leadership to support America's rural hospitals.”