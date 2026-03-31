Utah measles outbreak grows to 486 cases as U.S. total approaches 1,600 

A measles outbreak in Utah is now at 486 cases, with 107 reported in the last three weeks, according to data from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. The outbreak began in June 2025. Nationally, 1,575 measles cases have been reported so far this year to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A South Carolina measles outbreak, which began in October 2025, remains at 997 cases, the state’s Department of Public Health reported today. No new cases have been reported by the state since March 17.

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