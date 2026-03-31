CertifyOS Named HIPN Portfolio Partner, Expanding Health Plan Engagement Around Modern Provider Data Infrastructure

HIPN Portfolio Partner CertifyOS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare BizDev (HCBD), publisher of Health Insurance Plan News ( HIPN ), today announced that CertifyOS , the provider data intelligence company architecting the future of provider data infrastructure, has joined as its newest HIPN Portfolio Partner.Through this partnership, CertifyOS is expanding its engagement with health plan and payer executives at a time when demand for modern, scalable provider data infrastructure continues to accelerate.CertifyOS is redefining how health plans manage provider data by replacing fragmented, siloed systems with a unified, real-time infrastructure. Its platform establishes a single source of truth across credentialing, enrollment, directories, and provider data management—helping organizations reduce manual effort, improve compliance, and operate with greater efficiency at scale.“Provider data has long been one of the most complex and underestimated challenges in healthcare operations,” Nick Helfrich, Chief Growth Officer at CertifyOS. “Health plans are no longer looking to patch legacy workflows. They are rethinking the foundation. Through our partnership with HIPN, we’re able to engage directly with payer leaders and demonstrate how a modern provider data infrastructure can eliminate fragmentation, reduce administrative burden, and unlock scalable, enterprise-wide intelligence.”CertifyOS has rapidly emerged as a trusted partner to health plans and digital health organizations seeking to unify provider data workflows across onboarding, credentialing, monitoring, and ongoing data management. Its infrastructure continuously ingests, validates, and normalizes data from multiple sources into a single, actionable system of record—enabling more accurate operations and better member experiences.HIPN plays a strategic role in connecting CertifyOS with health plan decision-makers, ensuring consistent visibility, education, and engagement as organizations evaluate how to modernize provider data at the infrastructure level.“CertifyOS is exactly the type of company we built HIPN Portfolio Partner for,” said Eric Weber, CEO of Healthcare BizDev and Executive Editor of HIPN. “They are not just improving workflows. They are re-architecting the core infrastructure behind provider data. That is a foundational shift for health plans. Through this partnership, we are excited to ensure that payer leaders consistently see, understand, and engage with the innovation CertifyOS is bringing to the market.”This announcement comes as CertifyOS continues to accelerate adoption of its platform, backed by leading investors and growing demand from health plans seeking to reduce operational complexity, improve data accuracy, and build a more reliable foundation for network management and member experience.

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