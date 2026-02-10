Health Insurance Plan News Opens Nominations for HIPN GTM 100 Ranking
Nominations Open for Go-To-Market Leaders Advancing Solutions for Health Plans and Payers
The HIPN GTM 100 is refreshed twice per year and built through structured peer nominations, ensuring the list reflects real-world leadership and GTM impact across strategy, execution, and growth. The program recognizes both individual GTM leaders and the innovative companies they represent.
Nominations are submitted by current HIPN GTM 100 inductees and HIPN Go-To-Market Watch subscribers. HIPN Go-To-Market Watch is free to subscribe and provides ongoing insight into GTM leadership and activity across health plans and insurers.
The nomination deadline for the April 1 ranking is March 15.
Learn more about the HIPN GTM 100:
http://hipn.news/GTM100
Submit nominations:
http://hipn.news/GTMNominate
Subscribe to HIPN and HIPN Go-To-Market Watch:
http://hipn.news/Subscribe
About Healthcare BizDev
Healthcare BizDev is a go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform serving health plan and payer-tech leaders.
https://www.hcbizdev.com
About Health Insurance Plan News (HIPN)
HIPN is one of the longest-running publications serving health plan and payer-tech leaders, celebrating 20 years of continuous coverage. Built on credibility, relationships, and AI-supported company news monitoring, HIPN remains a trusted source of go-to-market perspective across health plans and insurers.
https://www.hcbizdev.com/abouthipn
Eric Weber
Healthcare BizDev | HIPN
+1 951-251-4223
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.