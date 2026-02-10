Health Insurance Plan News Opens Nominations for HIPN GTM 100 Ranking

Health Insurance Plan News (HIPN) HIPN Opens Nominations for April 1 HIPN GTM 100 Ranking

Nominations Open for Go-To-Market Leaders Advancing Solutions for Health Plans and Payers

Nominations ensure the HIPN GTM 100 highlights the companies and GTM leaders driving innovation, advancing technology, and shaping how health plans and insurers engage, grow, and deliver value.” — Eric Weber, Founder of Healthcare BizDev and Executive Editor of HIPN.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare BizDev and Health Insurance Plan News (HIPN) announced that nominations are now open for the April 1 release of the HIPN GTM 100 , a peer-driven recognition program highlighting go-to-market (GTM) leaders and companies shaping the health plan and payer-tech market.The HIPN GTM 100 is refreshed twice per year and built through structured peer nominations, ensuring the list reflects real-world leadership and GTM impact across strategy, execution, and growth. The program recognizes both individual GTM leaders and the innovative companies they represent.Nominations are submitted by current HIPN GTM 100 inductees and HIPN Go-To-Market Watch subscribers. HIPN Go-To-Market Watch is free to subscribe and provides ongoing insight into GTM leadership and activity across health plans and insurers.The nomination deadline for the April 1 ranking is March 15.Learn more about the HIPN GTM 100:Submit nominations:Subscribe to HIPN and HIPN Go-To-Market Watch:About Healthcare BizDevHealthcare BizDev is a go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform serving health plan and payer-tech leaders.About Health Insurance Plan News (HIPN)HIPN is one of the longest-running publications serving health plan and payer-tech leaders, celebrating 20 years of continuous coverage. Built on credibility, relationships, and AI-supported company news monitoring, HIPN remains a trusted source of go-to-market perspective across health plans and insurers.

