Healthcare BizDev Announces April 2026 HIPN GTM 100, Highlighting Go-To-Market Leadership in a Rapidly Evolving Market

HIPN GTM 100 recognizes companies and leaders driving growth across the health plan | payer market. Health Insurance Plan News (HIPN)

The level of change we’re seeing across the market is translating directly into how organizations approach growth ...” — Tom Gaffney, Chief Growth Officer at Healthmap Solutions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare BizDev today announced the HIPN GTM 100—April 2026 Edition , recognizing the companies and go-to-market (GTM) leaders driving innovation and growth across the healthcare payer, payer-tech, and healthcare services ecosystem.The release comes at a time of accelerating change across the industry. Health plans and their partners are navigating increasing complexity driven by AI adoption, margin pressure, evolving reimbursement models, and ongoing consolidation, all of which are reshaping how solutions are brought to market.​First introduced in the Fall of 2025, the HIPN GTM 100 is refreshed twice per year to reflect evolving leadership and real-world market momentum. The April 2026 edition marks the first full refresh since launch and reflects a significant re-ranking, with approximately 30% turnover among recognized companies and leaders.​“The level of change we’re seeing across the market is translating directly into how organizations approach growth,” said Tom Gaffney, Chief Growth Officer at Healthmap Solutions. “Leaders are having to rethink everything from partnerships to positioning to execution. Recognition like the GTM 100 is valuable because it reflects who is actually navigating that complexity and delivering results.”​“As the market becomes more dynamic, the need for credible, current signals of leadership only increases,” said Charles Stellar, The Stellar Advisor and Board Director at Softheon and ReferWell. “What stands out about this year’s GTM 100 is how clearly it reflects momentum, who is executing, who is gaining traction, and who is influencing how the market evolves.”​“The pace of change right now is significant,” said Eric Weber, CEO of Healthcare BizDev and Executive Editor of Health Insurance Plan News (HIPN). “AI is redefining how companies build, position, and scale their offerings. In this environment, go-to-market execution has become a primary driver of success. The GTM 100 highlights the companies and leaders who are not just adapting but setting the pace for the market.”​The HIPN GTM 100 is informed by a combination of market-based signals, leadership visibility, and industry input, and continues to evolve alongside the market it reflects.​Beyond recognition, the GTM 100 connects to the HIPN Autopilot platform, where many featured companies extend their visibility and engagement with health plan leaders through ongoing participation across HIPN channels.​“In a market moving this quickly, visibility and credibility matter more than ever,” Weber added. “The GTM 100 is designed to provide a clear, trusted view of the companies and leaders driving go-to-market success across the payer ecosystem.”​The HIPN GTM 100, April 2026 Edition is available now.About Healthcare BizDev | HIPNHealthcare BizDev, publisher of Health Insurance Plan News (HIPN), is a trusted source of industry intelligence serving health plan and payer leaders for more than two decades. Through its HIPN and HIPN Go-To-Market Watch publications, Healthcare BizDev's HIPN Autopilot delivers always-on visibility, actionable insights, and strategic engagement opportunities that help companies serving the health plan market connect with decision makers, strengthen market presence, and drive measurable growth across the health plan and payer landscape.About HIPN AutopilotHIPN Autopilot is Healthcare BizDev’s always-on go-to-market engagement platform designed for companies navigating complex, long sales cycles across the health plan | payer market. More than a traditional marketing program, Autopilot delivers sustained visibility, strategic positioning, and continuous engagement with health plan decision makers through HIPN’s trusted industry channel. By aligning timely market intelligence, thought leadership, and targeted exposure, HIPN Autopilot helps organizations stay consistently in front of the audiences that matter most—transforming recognition into measurable momentum and growth.

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