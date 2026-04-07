Yamamoto Expands Western U.S. Presence with U.S. Western Multitech Partnership Subheadline

New Distribution Agreement Strengthens Service and Market Reach Across California, Nevada, and Arizona

This partnership enhances our ability to deliver responsive service, improved equipment availability, and comprehensive solutions to customers throughout the region.” — Joe Fleming, President of Yamamoto

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yamamoto is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with U.S. Western Multitech, headquartered in Anaheim, California. The agreement strengthens Yamamoto’s presence across California, Nevada, and Arizona, with a primary focus on Southern California.Under the partnership, U.S. Western Multitech will represent Yamamoto’s WUN washer/extractors WUD combination units , and VUG dryer series throughout its territory.U.S. Western Multitech brings a long-established history of servicing the West Coast laundry market, along with recognized expertise in plant design and a highly respected technical support team. The company has also made significant investments in technical education to ensure its staff is fully prepared to support Yamamoto’s product line.“We are excited to partner with U.S. Western Multitech as we continue expanding our footprint in the Western United States,” said Joe Fleming, President of Yamamoto. “Their deep market experience, technical capabilities, and commitment to customer support align closely with our long-term vision. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver responsive service, improved equipment availability, and comprehensive solutions to customers throughout the region.”The agreement improves Yamamoto’s market penetration and strengthens service responsiveness across key Western markets, while increasing equipment availability through a knowledgeable local partner.For customers, the partnership delivers faster support, improved delivery timelines, access to local technicians, and turnkey solutions—from plant design and equipment procurement to installation and ongoing service.“We are excited to bring on another line with Yamamoto” said Andy Park, President of U.S. Western Multitech. “The unique WUD combo and overall durability of the entire line seems to be something our customers have been looking for. Like any other challenge they’re facing, we’re glad to provide a solution.”

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