YAMAMOTO NORTH AMERICA EXPANDS OPERATIONS TO SUPPORT CONTINUED GROWTH ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

Yamamoto BLM Warehouse Exterior Yamamoto Warehouse Storage

New investments in facilities and personnel ensure high-level service as the company meets record-breaking demand

We are committed to making the investments necessary to ensure our customers continue receiving exceptional support, faster access to inventory, and the resources needed for long-term success” — Joe Fleming, President of Yamamoto

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yamamoto North America continues its strong upward momentum with another major expansion of its Bloomington, Illinois headquarters, effectively doubling its previous operational capacity to support a rapidly growing dealer and customer network throughout North America.The latest expansion follows a significant headquarters investment made just two years ago, when the company relocated into a larger facility featuring expanded office space, enhanced support capabilities, and a substantially larger parts department.As demand for Yamamoto equipment and support services continues to increase, the newest expansion provides additional warehouse and operational space designed to accommodate growing inventory levels while improving overall responsiveness to dealers and customers.“Our continued growth reflects the increasing demand for the Yamamoto brand throughout North America,” said Joe Fleming. “We are committed to making the investments necessary to ensure our customers continue receiving exceptional support, faster access to inventory, and the resources needed for long-term success.”In addition to the Bloomington expansion, Yamamoto North America has secured multiple secondary warehouse and distribution spaces in southern Quebec, the Pacific Northwest, and southern Georgia. These strategically positioned facilities will help expedite shipping, reduce delivery costs, and improve equipment accessibility for dealers and customers across key regional markets.By expanding its headquarters operations, regional distribution footprint, and national account programs, Yamamoto North America continues positioning itself for sustainable long-term growth while strengthening its ability to support partners throughout the commercial laundry industry.“This expansion is about building infrastructure that matches the pace of our growth,” Fleming added. “As our network continues to expand, we want to ensure we have the inventory, logistics, and operational capabilities in place to support our dealers and customers at the highest level. As a family-first company, we owe it to our customers, employees, and manufacturing partners to make good on the ‘With You Forever’ promise. I believe these types of investments help us do just that.”

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