Etnyre International Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a US Best Managed Company for the third consecutive year” — Ganesh Iyer, President & CEO of Etnyre International

OREGON, IL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etnyre International is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.The 2026 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. This year’s class is making bold investments in digital transformation, including AI capabilities, and demonstrates the ability to drive sustainable growth and maintain resilience during times of volatility. Best Managed Companies are built on a foundation of trust and reflect a sense of purpose that fosters connections with their employees, customers and communities.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a US Best Managed Company for the third consecutive year,” said Ganesh Iyer, President & CEO of Etnyre International. “This achievement reflects the dedication, resilience, and passion of our members across our six locations. It is a testament to the strength of our purpose-driven culture and our continued focus on innovation, operational excellence, and serving our customers and communities with integrity. Our purpose of Improving Lives continues to guide how we lead, grow, and support one another every day. As we continue to evolve, we remain committed to building a strong future for our members, suppliers, customers, and communities.”Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 44 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.About the Best Managed Companies ProgramThe Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com About Etnyre InternationalEtnyre International is the parent company to E.D. Etnyre & Co., BearCat, SMF, and Hendrick. The organization leads with a legendary commitment to the markets it serves, while prioritizing investments in members, suppliers, customers, and communities. Its vision is to improve lives by serving infrastructure needs of the world.

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