Marion woman charged with causing wildfire currently burning in McDowell County

The cause of the Jumping Branch fire currently burning in McDowell County was determined to be the result of improperly discarded smoking material. Hilary Brooke Inman, 38, of Marion, NC, was cited and charged with North Carolina General Statute 14-138.1 as a result of starting a fire upon grassland, brushland, woodland without fully extinguishing the same. The Jumping Branch fire is currently 185 acres in size and 20% contained as of Tuesday morning, March 31.

Burn Ban Notice: Effective 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, a statewide burn ban was enacted and remains in effect until further notice. Read the full news release.

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