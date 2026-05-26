May 31 is Blueberry Day at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market

CHARLOTTE – Fresh-picked flavor, sweet summer treats and family fun come together at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market for Blueberry Day on Sunday, May 31, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy free blueberry samples, kid-friendly activities and a variety of blueberry-inspired desserts from market bakers while shopping for fresh, local products from North Carolina farmers and vendors.

“North Carolina agriculture shines this time of year as summer crops begin arriving at farmers markets across the state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This marks the first time the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market is hosting Blueberry Day and I know it is a great opportunity for families to support local farmers, enjoy fresh North Carolina products and experience everything our farmers markets have to offer.”

North Carolina ranks among the top blueberry-producing states in the Southeast, with growers harvesting millions of pounds of blueberries each year. Blueberries are typically in season from May through July, making late spring and early summer the perfect time to enjoy the fruit at peak freshness.

In addition to blueberries, shoppers will find a growing selection of summer produce arriving at the market, including tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, peaches and other seasonal favorites.

“Blueberry Day is all about bringing the community together and celebrating local flavor,” said Khaila Daye, marketing specialist for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “Whether you come for the fresh blueberries, homemade desserts or a fun afternoon with the family, there’s no better place to kick off the summer season and shop local.”

Operated by NCDA&CS, the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market supports local farmers, artisans and small businesses by providing a vibrant, community-oriented marketplace. The market is open Wednesdays – Sundays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 1801 Yorkmont Road. Admission and parking are free. For more information on events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website, or follow along on Facebook.