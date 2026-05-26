Got to Be NC to host webinar helping farmers grow professional connections online

RALEIGH – North Carolina farmers know how to build strong relationships at the farmers market, in the field and throughout their communities. Now, a new webinar from the Got to Be NC program will help agricultural producers take those connections online.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, in partnership with Tabletop Media Group, will host the webinar, “From Field to LinkedIn: How Farmers Can Build Professional Connections Online,” on Tuesday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m.

Presented by Tabletop Media Group Founder and CEO Kristen Taber, the webinar will focus on how farmers and agricultural businesses can use LinkedIn to strengthen professional networks, build their brand and create new business opportunities.

“As agriculture continues to evolve, farmers and agribusinesses need tools that help them connect with customers, partners and industry leaders,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This webinar is designed to give producers practical strategies they can use to tell their story, grow their visibility and build valuable professional relationships online.”

The webinar is designed for farmers, agritourism operators, food businesses and agricultural entrepreneurs looking to expand their reach and strengthen their professional presence online.

“North Carolina agriculture has incredible stories to tell, and LinkedIn gives producers another way to share those stories while building meaningful industry connections,” said Heather Lifsey, NCDA&CS marketing specialist. “Whether someone is promoting their farm, looking for new partnerships or growing their agribusiness, this webinar will offer practical tips they can start using right away.”

Topics covered during the webinar include:

Building a professional LinkedIn profile

Sharing the story behind a farm or agribusiness

Networking with industry professionals and buyers

Creating engaging content for an agricultural audience

Using LinkedIn to support business growth and opportunities

The webinar is part of Got to Be NC’s continued efforts to support North Carolina farmers and agribusinesses with educational resources and marketing opportunities that strengthen the state’s No. 1 industry. Registration is now open. Register for the webinar.

The Got to Be NC program is the official state identity program for products grown, raised, caught and made in North Carolina. With more than 3,000 members, the program supports local farmers, food companies, fisheries, restaurants and agribusinesses across the state. When you want the best, it’s Got to Be NC. To find local products near you, or to become a member, visit Got to Be NC online.

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