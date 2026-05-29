2026 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarship recipients announced

RALEIGH – Thirty-three North Carolina students have been selected recipients of 2026 N.C. State Fair Youth Livestock Scholarships, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced.

The scholarships are designed for high school seniors and students currently enrolled in an institute of higher education who have participated in the junior livestock or market turkey shows at the N.C. State Fair. The scholarship program has awarded $677,500 since it started in 2015.

The scholarships are funded from a percentage of the total sales at the N.C. State Fair Sale of Champions. The number of scholarships awarded each year is based on qualified applicants and funds available from the previous year’s Sale of Champions. Because of strong support of the 2025 sale, 32 scholarships valued at $2,000 each were awarded this year. One $2,500 scholarship was also sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina.

“This scholarship program continues to invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders and advocates, and I am proud that they all have a solid understanding of where their food comes from because of their experience showing livestock,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Congratulations to this year’s recipients.”

A selection committee evaluated applicants based on their involvement with N.C. State Fair junior livestock shows, academic achievement, extracurricular activities and an essay. Each application was assigned a number and identifying information was removed before evaluation.

Following is a list of scholarship recipients by county. All scholarships are for $2,000 unless otherwise noted:

Alamance

-- Kiya Kernodle of Graham to attend Elon University

-- Sage Robertson of Burlington to attend Alamance Community College

Anson

-- Madalyn Carpenter of Wadesboro to attend N.C. State University

Cabarrus

-- Ana McAuley of Concord who attends Fort Scott Community College

Chowan

-- Lilah Byrum of Tyner who attendsN.C. State University

Craven

-- Elizabeth Peluso of New Bern to attend Johnson University

-- Matthew Peluso of New Bern who attends the University of Mount Olive

Cumberland

-- Billie Faith Fulcher of Godwin to attend N.C. State University

Edgecombe

-- Emma Britt of Whitakers to attendN.C. State University

Franklin

-- Abigail Blankenship of Castalia to attend Judson College at Southeastern

-- Caleb Davis of Zebulon to attend Iowa State University

Gaston

-- Abigail Stephens of Gastonia to attend Lees McRae College

Granville

-- Abigail Shaeffer of Franklinton who attends East Carolina University

Johnston

-- Lydia Crocker of Selma to attend N.C. State University

-- Charlotte Wood of Willow Spring who attends N.C. State University – Farm Credit Associations of NC Scholarship recipient - $2,500

Lincoln

-- Adelee Dillon of Vale who attends the University of Tennessee

-- Jordan Mitchem of Vale to attend N.C. State University

Macon

-- Caroline Deal of Franklin to attend N.C. State University

Pasquotank

-- Jacob Meads of Elizabeth City to attend N.C. State University

Pitt

-- Jamey Hall of Greenville to attend N.C. State University

Randolph

-- Shylee Brooks of Seagrove to attend Unity Environmental University

-- Caroline Scarlett of Asheboro who attends N.C. State University

Rockingham

-- Kinley Johnson of Summerfield to attend N.C. State University

Rowan

-- Talton Correll of Cleveland who attends Mississippi State University

-- Grayce Moore of Cleveland to attend N.C. State University

Sampson

-- Shane Kendall of Magnolia to attend Kansas State University

Stokes

-- Nate Bowman of Germanton to attend Forsyth Technical Community College

-- Michelle Hartman of Walnut Cove who attends N.C. State University

-- Erica Shutsky of Pinnacle to attend Wake Forest University

Wake

-- Mazie Bunn of Zebulon to attend N.C. State University

Wayne

-- Gideon Linton of Mount Olive who attends the University of Mount Olive

Wilson

-- Logan Ballance of Lucama to attend N.C. State University

-- Ross Hinnant of Kenly who attends N.C. State University



For more information on how individuals and organizations can support the 2025 Junior Livestock Sale of Champions or the scholarship program, contact Neil Bowman, director of N.C. State Fair livestock shows, at neil.bowman@ncagr.gov or 919-270-7094.

-aea-1