Governor Abbott Appoints Monroe, Recine To Texas State Library And Archives Commission

TEXAS, March 30 - March 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Monte Monroe, Ph.D. and Leslie Recine to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission for terms set to expire on September 28, 2031. The Commission serves Texans in four key mission areas: archives management and historical preservation; support for libraries and learning; access to public records; and reading and literacy services.

Monte L. Monroe, Ph.D. of Lubbock is retired. He was previously the archivist of the Southwest Collection and on faculty at Texas Tech University (TTU). Monroe served as the Texas State Historian and on the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board, receiving its David B. Gracy II, Distinguished Archival Service Award. Additionally, Monroe is a fellow, former board member, and editor of the West Texas Historical Association scholarly journal. He is also a member of the Philosophical Society of Texas, the Texas State Historical Association, Fellow and former Board Member of the East Texas Historical Association, and an Honorary Admiral in the Texas Navy. Monroe is a past president of the Rotary Club of Lubbock, the Rotary Club of Lubbock Foundation, and The Meriwether Society. He is on the E. Jay Matsler Trust for Historic Preservation Committee and on the Texas/America 250 Commission Advisory Board. Monroe received a Bachelor of Arts in Literature and History from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in History from TTU.

Leslie Recine of Pantego is a self-employed consultant. She is a member of the Arlington Woman’s Club, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Recine received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from The University of Texas at Arlington.