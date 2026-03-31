Pulseroller to Spotlight Advanced Motor Drive Roller Solutions at MODEX 2026

Explore 24V and 48V MDR, controls, and conveyor assemblies, plus a new transfer solution, at Pulseroller booth C13572 at MODEX 2026.

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulseroller will exhibit at MODEX 2026, held April 13–16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Visitors to booth C13572 will see a range of advanced motorized drive roller (MDR) and controller technologies designed to help conveyor systems become more efficient, flexible, and intelligent.

Pulseroller will highlight several key solutions across its Senergy platform, including motor drive rollers, geared drives, controllers, and specialized components designed to address a wide variety of material handling applications.

Senergy® and Senergy®-Ai Motor Drive Rollers

Pulseroller’s 24V and 48V Senergy and Senergy-Ai motorized drive rollers are designed to deliver reliable, energy-efficient power for modern conveyor systems. These brushless DC MDRs support a wide range of applications including carton handling, tote transport, and pallet movement.

Senergy MDRs combine a high-performance brushless motor with a planetary gearbox design to provide excellent torque, speed, and efficiency. The Senergy-Ai version includes integrated intelligence that stores and communicates important motor data such as operating temperature, cycle counts, gearbox ratio, and motor positioning information.

Pallet Handling Motor Drive Roller

Pulseroller will also spotlight its Senergy and Senergy-Ai pallet handling motor drive rollers, which allow system designers to build compact pallet conveyors capable of handling heavy loads while maintaining low conveyor profiles.

These MDRs enable conveyors to be positioned just inches off the floor, making them well suited for compact installations or applications with limited vertical clearance.

ConveyLinx® Controllers and ConveyLinx®-Ai Controllers

Pulseroller’s ConveyLinx controllers remain a central component of its MDR ecosystem. These controllers manage MDR operation while enabling zone-based conveyor control and network connectivity.

The company’s ConveyLinx-Ai2 and ConveyLinx-Ai3 controllers extend these capabilities by supporting Senergy-Ai technology and providing enhanced diagnostics, simplified wiring, and improved system visibility. Built-in configuration features allow entire conveyor lines to be set up quickly while enabling flexible control through either internal logic or external PLC integration.



Washdown Motor Drive Rollers

For environments requiring enhanced durability, Pulseroller offers washdown-capable motor drive rollers designed to operate reliably in wet or demanding industrial conditions. These MDR solutions support applications where conveyors must withstand frequent cleaning or exposure to moisture.

Pulse Geared Drive (PGD)

The Pulse Geared Drive (PGD) is available in 24V and 48V configurations, and provides an alternative drive option for conveyor systems requiring additional torque or unique mechanical configurations. When mounted beneath a pallet conveyor, the PGD offers a compact and cost-effective drive solution while helping protect the gearbox from the impact and wear often seen in pallet handling environments.

Internal Drive Control (IDC) Solutions

Pulseroller will also feature its Internal Drive Control (IDC) motor drive rollers and Pulse Geared Drives (PGD-IDC). These products integrate the drive controller directly inside the roller or drive assembly, eliminating the need for external control cards and simplifying system wiring and installation.

Senergy-HBR Holding Brake Roller

For incline and decline conveyor applications, Pulseroller offers the Senergy-HBR holding brake roller, a fail-safe mechanical braking solution designed to prevent product movement during power loss, emergency stops, or accumulation conditions.

The HBR integrates directly with Pulseroller’s controller family and provides reliable braking performance without requiring complex configuration.

Pulseroller invites MODEX attendees to visit booth C13572 to explore these technologies and discuss how MDR-based conveyor solutions can improve the performance and flexibility of modern material handling systems.

Assemblies

Pulseroller will also highlight its conveyor assemblies and transfer solutions, including the PDU90, a right-angle transfer, and the Pulse Pop-Up, a 30–45 degree diverter, designed to simplify integration and improve system throughput.

These all-electric assemblies eliminate the need for pneumatics and are built for easy integration into both new and existing conveyor systems. Designed on Pulseroller’s 24V and 48V platform, they support consistent control, simplified wiring, and flexible system design.

Pulseroller will also introduce a new transfer solution designed to support higher throughput and increased layout flexibility, with additional details to be shared during MODEX.

To learn more, visit www.pulseroller.com

About Pulseroller

Pulseroller is a leading provider of advanced 24- and 48-volt DC motorized drive roller (MDR) products and controls, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for material handling and conveyor systems. With a team of experts boasting over 150 years of collective experience in bit-level communications, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering, Pulseroller delivers high-quality products and unparalleled support to ensure the success of your projects. Our global presence includes manufacturing facilities in Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Japan, and the United States, with local partners in Germany, India, Korea, and South Africa.

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