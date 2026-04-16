Michelman to Host Partners for Full Slate of Technical Sessions on Sustainable Packaging Innovation at interpack 2026

Michelman and partners present daily sessions at interpack 2026, highlighting advances in recyclable, compostable, and regulation-ready packaging.

These sessions are an opportunity to share what we're learning through collaboration and demonstrate how those insights are translating into market-ready packaging solutions.” — Thierry Van Migem, Sales Director for EMEA at Michelman

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman, together with industry‑leading partners, will hold technical sessions every day at interpack 2026. These joint presentations will highlight how collaboration between material experts, converters, equipment manufacturers, and brand owners is accelerating the development and adoption of recyclable, compostable, and regulation‑ready packaging solutions.

These talks will be held in Hall 8a, Stand B25 and will cover emerging coating technologies, regulatory compliance strategies, and innovative packaging structures that support the transition to a circular economy:

[Day 1] Unilever: Driving Toward Circularity in Flexible Packaging | Thursday, May 7, 4pm

Anthony Johnson, Senior Manager, Global Packaging Future Materials Capability at Unilever, will outline how Unilever's sustainability goals are embedded throughout the company's packaging strategy. The session will highlight paperization as an important lever for reducing plastic use while improving recyclability, and demonstrate how collaboration across the value chain helps translate sustainability ambitions into scalable, practical packaging solutions.

[Day 2] BOBST + Michelman: Expanding Collaboration Into New Solutions for PPWR | Friday, May 8, 4pm

Nick Copeland, R&D Director for Barrier Solutions at BOBST, and Thierry Van Migem, Sales Director for EMEA at Michelman, will discuss how their longstanding collaboration has led to packaging solutions aligned with the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). Attendees will learn about barrier papers with improved wet performance and coating resilience, mono-material reverse-printed structures, and biopolymer-based options designed for next-generation oil and grease resistance that support recyclability goals.

[Day 3] Unlocking Greater Sustainability for Paper Cups | Saturday, May 9, 4pm

Michelman's Adam Graber, Global Marketing Manager for Rigid Packaging, will highlight the growing role of water-based coatings in paper cup applications. Graber will discuss the technical challenges involved in developing multifunctional coatings that can replace traditional polyethylene (PE) liners while improving performance, manufacturing flexibility, and recyclability for cups produced at commercial line speeds.

[Day 4] HP + Michelman: Unleashing the Full Potential of Digital Print | Sunday, May 10, 2pm

Jan Denies, Global Account Manager at Michelman, will explore how the right primer can expand substrate choices, simplify job changes, and support high-quality output at scale. Attendees will learn how 20 years of collaboration between Michelman and HP Industrial Print have expanded digital's ability to achieve consistent adhesion, color fidelity, and food contact compliance across a wide range of substrates and applications. Denies will also share Michelman's latest work focused on digitally printed, high-barrier paper packaging with improved recyclability and compostability.

[Days 5 & 6] Presentations at the SPOTLIGHT Forum in Entrance North B.

[Day 6] Lactips + Michelman: Targeting Dual End-of-Life with Plastic-Free Coatings | Tuesday, May 12, 4pm

Bertrand Dupeyroux, VP Sales & Marketing at Lactips, and Thierry Van Migem will explain how plastic-free materials can be transformed into high-performing coatings that deliver reliable results across flexible packaging formats, demonstrating that early collaboration across raw material development, coating formulation, and converting processes enables packaging structures that are both recyclable and compostable while addressing evolving regulatory requirements such as the Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD).

[Day 7] Taming Corrugated with Nomar®: Abrasion Protection for Premium Packaging | Wednesday, May 13, 2pm

Tomasz Machnik, Account Manager at Michelman, will discuss the role of Nomar® abrasion-resistant coatings in protecting retail packaging. Attendees will learn how these water-based coatings help prevent damage to scratch-sensitive surfaces such as glass, ceramic, and aluminum, allowing brands to reduce or eliminate additional packaging layers while maintaining product protection and a premium shelf appearance.

"interpack brings together the companies that are actively shaping the future of packaging," explains Van Migem. "These sessions are an opportunity to share what we're learning through collaboration and demonstrate how those insights are translating into market-ready packaging solutions."

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions after each session. Headsets and light refreshments will be provided. Interested parties are encouraged to learn more, add sessions to calendars, and RSVP at Michelman's interpack hub. Those who RSVP will receive materials after the show.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

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