Michelman Introduces Nuvita® Life 4002 & Nuvita® Life 4605: Bio-Based Barrier Coatings for Paper Packaging Applications

Bio-Based Barrier Coatings for Paper Packaging Applications Lori Gobris, Global Marketing Director, Packaging, at Michelman

New coatings deliver high barrier performance while supporting recyclability and compostability for fiber-based retail food packaging applications.

The Nuvita® Life series unlocks new possibilities for paperization in retail food applications.” — Lori Gobris

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman today announced the introduction of two new bio-based, plastic-free coatings, Nuvita® Life 4002 & Nuvita® Life 4605, designed to deliver high barrier performance while supporting recyclability and compostability for fiber-based retail food packaging applications.

Nuvita® Life 4002 is a heat seal coating that imparts oil and grease resistance (OGR) and excellent mineral oil barrier. It provides strong seals over a wide sealing window and is overcoatable, offering design flexibility for packaging structures.

Nuvita® Life 4605 is a topcoat that imparts outstanding OGR, water resistance, and moisture barrier performance, providing robust protection for a range of retail food packaging applications.

Both coatings are microplastic-free, SUPD compliant, and 100% bio-based in dry film. They are designed to enable dual end-of-life outcomes, supporting compatibility with existing recycling streams and options for compostability. The coatings are aligned with evolving regulatory frameworks including the European Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD) and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), contributing to recyclability targets and compliant waste management pathways.

Both coatings are also crease resistant and engineered with a low coefficient of friction to support compatibility with vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) processing lines. Target applications include pouches and sachets for dry foods, flow wraps for food bars, and envelopes for tea.

“The Nuvita® Life series unlocks new possibilities for paperization in retail food applications,” said Lori Gobris, Global Marketing Director, Packaging, at Michelman. “These forward-looking technologies allow fiber-based packaging to deliver the high barrier performance converters and brands need while supporting compliance with regulations targeting plastic pollution and waste reduction.”

About Nuvita®

Nuvita® is a new family of next-generation sustainable packaging coatings designed to deliver high-performance protection while enabling key sustainability outcomes such as recyclability, compostability, and the elimination of petroleum-based plastics. The Nuvita® portfolio includes fully formulated barrier coatings, primers, heat seals, and other functional solutions designed for both rigid and flexible packaging—helping brands and converters meet ambitious sustainability targets without compromising product protection, performance, or end-user functionality.

Within that family, the Nuvita® Life series targets retail food packaging applications, where maintaining product freshness and integrity is critical. These coatings provide reliable grease, moisture, and aroma barrier performance, allowing converters to upgrade packaging sustainability while maintaining brand-critical protection and appearance.

Michelman will showcase Nuvita® Life in Hall 8A, Stand B25 at interpack, May 7-13 in Düsseldorf. Sample packaging structures incorporating the new coatings will be on display in the booth, and technical details will be covered in a SPOTLIGHT Forum session, “Achieving SUPD Compliance with Innovative Barrier Solutions,” on Tuesday, May 12. Attendees are encouraged to learn more about Michelman’s full program and RSVP for sessions at Michelman's interpack hub.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

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