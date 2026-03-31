Chatsworth, Georgia (March 30, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Benjamin Michael Goldman, age 46, of Crandall, Georgia, a former North Murray High School teacher, with one count of Improper Sexual Contact by Employee or Agent, one count of Sodomy, and one count of Making a False Statement to Law Enforcement.

On March 30, 2026, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate an allegation that Goldman had sexual contact with a student while employed as a teacher at North Murray High School. The investigation led to Goldman’s arrest.

Goldman was booked into the Murray County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at (706) 624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Conasauga Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.