Thomas County, GA (June 1, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged former Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Chief Deputy Ron James, age 55, of Thomasville, with Theft by Taking and Violation of Oath of Office.

On April 8, 2026, the GBI was requested by Thomas County Sheriff Tim Watkins to conduct an investigation regarding allegations that James had stolen multiple firearms belonging to the TCSO.

On May 29, 2026, James was booked into the Thomas County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.