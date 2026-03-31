Verbit Launches Captivate Post: AI-Powered Captioning Built for Media Production

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New solution expands on Verbit’s Captivate™ technology and accurate AI transcription to deliver scalable, full media-grade captions for post-production needs

Media organizations are facing an explosion in content volume alongside rising expectations... With Captivate Post, teams can move from manual, time-intensive captioning to a modern, scalable model.” — Doug Karlovits, General Manager of Media Sales, Verbit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbit, a global leader in voice AI and media captioning solutions, today announced the launch of Captivate Post , its new post-production captioning solution designed for media organizations managing high volumes of video content.Building on the success of Verbit’s Captivate platform for live captioning , Captivate Post extends these capabilities into post-production – moving beyond accurate AI transcription to deliver scalable, media-grade captioning. Designed to meet the needs of FAST channels, streaming platforms, content distributors, and digital video publishers, Captivate Post enables the delivery of high-quality captions across entire series, individual episodes and feature-length films faster and at scale.The solution combines world class captioning accuracy with seamless editing workflows, and enhanced operational efficiency, empowering media organizations to streamline production while maintaining the highest standards of accessibility and quality.As content production accelerates across streaming platforms, digital publishers, FAST ecosystems, and media teams face increasing pressure to provide complete, immersive captions to drive engagement and meet media standards while managing costs. Captivate Post addresses these challenges by transforming traditional captioning processes into a streamlined, AI-powered workflow.“Media organizations are facing an explosion in content volume alongside rising expectations for accessibility and speed,” said Doug Karlovits, General Manager of Media Sales at Verbit. “With Captivate Post, teams can move from manual, time-intensive captioning to a modern, scalable model.”“Verbit’s fine-tuned media AI drives faster turnaround, unlocks efficiency, and gives teams greater control with best-in-class caption editing,” Karlovits continued. “It delivers the flexibility media companies need to meet evolving distribution demands, expand into new markets, and reach broader audiences.”Designed for Modern Media WorkflowsCaptivate Post is built for post-production teams that need speed, scale, and simplicity. It allows teams to upload, caption, review and deliver content within a single, streamlined workflow. Powered by Verbit’s advanced, media-trained ASR, it delivers leading accuracy rates in its AI-only tier.Key capabilities include:- Fast turnaround times for pre-recorded content- Automatic caption placement, alignment and segmentation- Detection of music and 40+ atmospherics- Automatic commercial break identification- Studio grade self-service caption editor for easy review and export- Scalable infrastructure for large libraries and live-to-VOD workflows“Captivate Post is about giving media teams more choice and control,” said Nick Ruiz, Senior Product Manager, Speech and AI at Verbit. “As part of Verbit’s full suite of media solutions and flexible AI-to-human ranging capabilities, it greatly expands how post-production teams can leverage Verbit’s unified platform. Captivate Post provides a clear method to operate and prepare media for distribution at scale.”Powering the Future of Media Accessibility and DistributionCaptivate Post is now available for use, expanding Verbit’s ASR media capabilities beyond live captioning to support end-to-end workflows across live and post-production.“Captivate Post improves the day-to-day experience for media teams,” said Karlovits. “This solution fits naturally into existing media workflows - making it easier to create, edit, collaborate on, and deliver captions without added complexity. With it - and Verbit’s greater platform with media solutions like transcription, audio description, localization, and AI dubbing - media teams can tackle every need across their content ecosystem.”****About VerbitVerbit is the world’s leading voice AI and intelligence platform and a partner to some of the biggest media players, networks, and content creators. Powered by the latest in media domain-trained ASR technology, Verbit helps media professionals caption, transcribe, translate, localize and audio describe their content with ease. With a global network of human experts and its ever-evolving Captivate™ ASR platform, Verbit ensures exceptional results while scaling to meet any media need. For more information, visit www.verbit.ai

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