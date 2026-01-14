Verbit Releases AI Audio Description to Help Organizations Scale Accessibility and Meet ADA Title II Requirements 

Visit verbit.ai for more information.

New AI solution makes audio description faster, more affordable, and scalable across education, government, and corporate video content

Verbit’s AI Audio Description removes one of the biggest barriers to ADA Title II compliance by making high-quality audio description scalable, predictable, and achievable.” — Nick Ruiz, Senior Product Manager for AI and Education at Verbit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbit, a leader in voice AI, transcription, and captioning, today announced the launch of AI Audio Description , specifically designed to help organizations meet growing accessibility demands and comply with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 referenced under ADA Title II.Audio description, also known as visual narration, is a required accessibility feature for public institutions under the Americans with Disabilities Act Title II and is increasingly recognized as a best practice across higher education, government, and corporate organizations. By providing spoken explanations of key visual elements in video, audio description ensures equal access for people who are blind or have low vision.“As the April 2026 ADA Title II deadline approaches, organizations are under increasing pressure to make large volumes of video content accessible,” said Nick Ruiz, Senior Product Manager for AI and Education at Verbit. “Verbit’s AI Audio Description removes one of the biggest barriers to compliance by making high-quality audio description scalable, predictable, and achievable.”Historically, adoption of traditional audio description has been limited by slow, costly, human-dependent workflows. Verbit’s AI Audio Description significantly reduces turnaround times and costs, enabling organizations to scale accessibility and improve video compliance across large and growing content libraries.For colleges and universities preparing for ADA Title II compliance, AI Audio Description supports a shift from accommodation-based approaches to proactive, institution-wide accessibility. The solution is available as part of Verbit’s Campus Complete subscription plan, designed to support large and complex academic video environments.Beyond higher education, Verbit’s AI Audio Description supports local, state, and federal government agencies in meeting accessibility mandates such as Section 508 and WCAG 2.1. The solution enables accessible public communications, civic engagement, and employee training while reducing compliance risk and ensuring equitable access.Verbit AI Audio Description generates natural, time-synced English audio description aligned with WCAG 2.1 Success Criterion 1.2.5. Available as a standalone service or bundled within Verbit offerings like Campus Complete, it includes optional human review for high-visibility or high-stakes content and integrates with Verbit’s WCAG-compliant Smart Player.To learn more, join Verbit on January 21 for a live product demo and see how AI Audio Description helps organizations prepare for ADA Title II compliance with scalable accessibility.****About VerbitVerbit is a leading provider of voice AI and accessible media solutions, offering audio description, transcription, captioning, localization, and dubbing services. Verbit helps organizations improve accessibility, compliance, reach, and engagement through advanced AI technology and human expertise. Its verbal intelligence platform combines proprietary AI, including its Captivate™ speech recognition engine, with professional services to deliver accuracy, speed, and scalability across education, government, legal, media, and corporate sectors. Learn more at www.verbit.ai.

