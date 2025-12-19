Verbit Launches New AI Dubbing Suite For Content Creators to Localize Content Faster, Smarter, and at Scale

Visit verbit.ai for more information.

Verbit Dub offers creators expert dubbing technology and flexibility to support every project and budget

Verbit Dub gives creators the freedom to choose the level of AI dubbing, human refinement, and studio production they need. The dubbing suite is designed for control, speed & expanding audience reach.” — Doug Karlovits, General Manager, Verbit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbit, a global leader in AI-powered transcription, captioning, and localization solutions, today announced a major expansion of its dubbing offerings with the launch of Verbit Dub. In partnership with Deepdub , a foundational voice AI model company pioneering expressive localization technologies, leveraging its expressive Text-to-Speech (eTTS™) technology, this next-generation dubbing technology suite is designed to help content creators, broadcasters, and enterprises reach audiences worldwide — faster, at scale, and with more control than ever.Verbit Dub introduces a tiered lineup of AI and human-assisted dubbing services, enabling creators to balance speed, cost, and quality to fit any project — from rapid market testing to broadcast-ready productions.“Content creators and media teams today face intense pressure to expand globally while keeping up with production schedules,” said Doug Karlovits, General Manager at Verbit. “With Verbit Dub, we give creators the freedom to choose the level of AI dubbing, human refinement, and studio production they need, whether they’re tapping into new markets or delivering fully localized cinematic content. The dubbing suite is designed for control, speed, and expanding audience reach without compromise.”Offering Flexible Dubbing Tiers for Every Media ProjectVerbit Dub offers creators and content distributors four tiers of dubbing technology:• Verbit Dub: Fully automated AI dubbing for rapid, budget-friendly market testing or internal communications (YouTube clips, FAST Channel content, and internal campaigns)• Verbit Dub Plus: AI with human refinement for improved tone, phrasing, and cultural nuance (creator content, social media, and educational videos)• Verbit Dub Pro: Expert-led hybrid production with professional mixing, voice selection, and high-fidelity lip-sync for FAST, SVOD, and OTT content• Verbit Dub Premier: Full-cast, cinematic dubbing for broadcast, cinematic, and long-form storytelling, combining AI efficiency with human voice acting for ultimate emotional accuracyEach tier supports voiceover and audio lip-sync dubbing, with advanced quality control options, professional mixing, and multilingual dubbing and adaptation, helping creators deliver content that resonates with global audiences while maintaining brand authenticity.Verbit Dub Sets New Standards in AI Dubbing TechnologyVerbit Dub gives creators the freedom to test new markets or scale large projects and receive broadcast-ready dubbing with ease. The dubbing suite combines high quality translation with emotion and tone-preserving voice performance. It offers options for full studio-grade production with human refinement to match every cultural nuance. From translation to delivery-ready audio, Verbit Dub streamlines the entire dubbing workflow, letting creators reach global audiences faster and more efficiently.“Most traditional dubbing methods tend to be slow and expensive with inconsistent results, especially when scaling to multiple languages or formats. At the same time, AI provides high-quality translation for some languages, while its performance is still emerging for others,” said Nick Ruiz, PhD, Senior Product Manager, ASR & AI at Verbit. “Verbit Dub’s flexible solutions ensure that no language is left behind and creators are presented with a single platform to control quality, cost, and speed.Verbit Dub is designed to assist with:• FAST Channels & YouTube Content Creation: Rapidly produce localized clips and episodic content with minimal turnaround• SVOD & OTT Platforms: Deliver high-quality, fully localized series and films that meet broadcast standards• Corporate & Educational Content: Localize internal communications, e-learning, and marketing campaigns for global audiences• Marketing & Influencer Campaigns: Expand reach across regions without compromising brand voice or toneCreators, broadcasters, and enterprises can all benefit from the comprehensive, flexible, and scalable automated dubbing with Verbit Dub. The new tiered structure ensures that independent content creators and media teams alike can select everything from expert AI dubbing to full-cast studio production depending on their audience and project needs.Learn more about our dubbing solutions here ****About VerbitVerbit is the world’s leading provider of AI-powered transcription, captioning, localization and dubbing solutions, helping professionals unlock accessibility, reach, and engagement through innovative voice AI and language technology. Verbit’s verbal intelligence platform offers the latest in AI technology, including its customizable automatic speech recognition engine, Captivate™, and human expertise to deliver unmatched accuracy, speed, and scalability to the media and entertainment, education, legal, law enforcement, government and corporate sectors. Verbit’s new partnership with Deepdub highlights its investment in delivering innovative, localization solutions. This collaboration combines Deepdub’s Emotive Text-to-Speech technology and Verbit’s AI-powered platform to automate dubbing from captioned media and unify accessibility and localization in a single supply chain. For more information on Verbit’s localization offerings, visit verbit.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.