PDQ launches Zapier and Jira integrations, expanding automation across IT workflows

New integrations connect endpoint management with everyday tools and ticket-driven workflows to help IT teams move faster and automate more

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDQ, a leading provider of endpoint management software for IT teams, today announced new PDQ Connect integrations with Zapier and Jira, continuing its rapid expansion of integrations following last month’s Freshworks integration release. These integrations extend PDQ Connect’s automation capabilities into thousands of commonly used tools and ticket-driven workflows, helping IT teams reduce manual work, respond faster, and stay in control of their environments.

With Zapier, PDQ Connect can integrate with over 8,000 apps, making it easy to automate workflows across the tools IT teams already use. With Jira, teams can take direct action on endpoints from within tickets, connecting issue tracking with real-time device management.

“IT teams don’t work in just one tool, and their workflows shouldn’t be stuck in silos,” said Mark Littlefield, VP of Product at PDQ. “These integrations make it easier to incorporate PDQ Connect into the rest of the stack. Whether it’s triggering deployments from a Jira ticket or automating workflows across thousands of apps with Zapier, we’re helping teams turn intent into action faster.”

Automation across tools and tickets

With the PDQ Connect Zapier and Jira integrations, IT teams can:

• Instantly connect PDQ Connect with over 8,000 apps through Zapier to automate workflows across their environment

• Trigger deployments or initiate remote desktop sessions in PDQ Connect from Jira tickets

• Use Zapier to build automated workflows that deploy software or surface device and group data in other systems

• Reduce manual steps and tool-switching by connecting endpoint actions to the tools teams already rely on

• Improve response times by turning tickets and events into immediate, repeatable actions

These integrations expand PDQ’s approach to automation: flexible, practical workflows that fit into how IT teams actually work.

Automation that fits your stack

By embedding endpoint automation into both event-driven workflows (Zapier) and ticket-based workflows (Jira), PDQ further strengthens its position in the growing autonomous endpoint management (AEM) category.

“We’re excited to meet our clients where they are. Zapier opens the door to extensive out-of-the-box automations where device actions can be taken from or output data to virtually any other system you can imagine — ticketing, PSA, messaging, chatbots, DevOps tools, reporting & BI to name just a few. On the other hand, our Jira app makes endpoint actions available straight inside Jira — no need to go anywhere else,” said Chris Sandescu, Director of Product Integrations. “Together, they give IT teams more ways to automate the work they’re already doing without forcing them into a new system or process.”

Available now

The PDQ Connect integrations with Zapier and Jira are available now. To learn more or see the integrations in action, visit pdq.com/pdq-connect.

About PDQ

PDQ builds IT management tools that are simple, secure, and pretty damn quick. Trusted by system administrators, MSPs, and IT professionals worldwide, PDQ’s suite of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) products like Connect and SmartDeploy streamlines patching, deployment, and vulnerability and endpoint management across Windows and macOS devices. Founded in 2001 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, PDQ is built for sysadmins, by sysadmins, and trusted by over 33,000 customers.

About PDQ Connect

PDQ Connect is PDQ’s cloud-native endpoint management solution, designed to securely manage, patch, and troubleshoot devices from anywhere. It also includes built-in vulnerability management and real-time remote desktop, extending visibility and control across distributed environments. PDQ Connect supports remote, internet-based management across Windows and macOS.

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