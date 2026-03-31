New Book 'Fit for Uncertainty' Offers a Leadership Framework for Navigating Constant Change

"Fit for Uncertainty: Lead with Purpose, Adapt to Change" by Marianne Bachynski, published by Entrepreneur® Books, is now available. Entrepreneur Books, publisher of Fit for "Uncertainty: Lead with Purpose, Adapt to Change." Marianne Bachynski, author of “Fit for Uncertainty: Lead with Purpose, Adapt to Change.”

Leaders must cultivate teams that thrive in constant change, are fit for uncertainty, and operate decisively across complexity.” — Marianne Bachynski, author of "Fit for Uncertainty."

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology and business executive Marianne Bachynski introduces a timely and practical approach to leading in today’s rapidly evolving business environment in her new book, " Fit for Uncertainty: Lead with Purpose, Adapt to Change ." Published by EntrepreneurBooks, the book is now available at major book retailers nationwide.In an era defined by disruption, digital acceleration, and shifting workplace dynamics, "Fit for Uncertainty" challenges traditional leadership models built on control and predictability. Drawing from more than three decades of experience leading large-scale transformation initiatives across global financial services and technology organizations, Bachynski offers a clear framework for leaders to operate with clarity and confidence amid mounting complexity. As she notes, “Change is no longer episodic—it’s an everyday event.”Bachynski introduces a practical model for adaptive leadership rooted in six essential principles: strategic leadership, an adaptive mindset, humility and empowerment, accountability and focus, effective communication, and cultural transformation. With powerful real-world insights, Bachynski shows leaders how to build empowered teams, make decisions with confidence, and drive meaningful change — even when the path ahead is unclear.“Uncertainty is a defining characteristic of the times we live in, driven by the accelerated pace of change that has become the new normal,” she writes. “This level of uncertainty — and the stakes of rapid change — demands a new kind of leadership.”"Fit for Uncertainty" provides guidance for executives, managers, and emerging leaders navigating complex, high-pressure environments. As advancements such as artificial intelligence continue to reshape industries, the book underscores a critical truth: adaptability is no longer optional. Leaders must continuously evolve and rethink how they communicate, make decisions, and execute strategy to remain effective in a world that refuses to stand still.Marianne Bachynski, author of "Fit for Uncertainty: Lead with Purpose, Adapt to Change," is a transformational technology and business executive who thrives at the intersection of innovation and leadership. With extensive global experience at Fortune 500 financial services companies such as Morgan Stanley, Citi, and AIG, Bachynski has built high-performing teams, driven large-scale transformation, and executed complex strategic plans with precision and clarity. She is known for her ability to navigate complexity and see patterns in disruption. Bachynski connects people, purpose, and execution to accelerate meaningful progress. She is also committed to mentor emerging leaders and champion women in technology.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage—The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

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